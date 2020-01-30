CHARLESTON – West Virginia lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to promote fracking in West Virginia.
House Bill 4091, sponsored by Del. Bill Anderson, R-Wood, has passed the House of Delegates and, on Thursday, the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee. It now goes to the full Senate for a vote.
The bill would allow companies that want permits for new horizontal and shallow drilling projects in West Virginia to pay $20,000, instead of the current permit fee of $10,000, to ensure their permits are approved or denied within 45 days.
According to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the current approval time is typically 54 days. Terry Fletcher, acting spokesman for the DEP, wrote in an email that part of that time includes a 30-day period for the public to submit comments. Currently, horizontal well permitting applications are processed in the order they are received.
Also during that time, DEP workers are charged by state code with evaluating the company's safety plan and whether the company has prepared for environmental impacts by reviewing its erosion and sediment control plan, how it plans to dispose of wastewaster, methods to be used for surface water withdrawal to minimize adverse impact to aquatic life, and how close the site is to public water intakes.
Fletcher said the bill "does not alter the permit review."
Half of funding from expedited permits would go toward plugging abandoned wells, while half would go toward DEP operations. A fiscal note predicts $765,000 in revenue, lawmakers said Thursday.
Sen. Doug Facemire, D-Braxton, said he was confused, because he had understood the money was needed for more staffing.
James Martin, chief of DEP's Office of Oil and Gas, said that "in all likelihood" they'd need money for the well plugging, but "may or may not need any" for permitting processing.
Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, has promoted the bill, saying West Virginia is "prepared to do anything to help the state’s struggling oil and natural gas industry," according to West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
During the committee meeting, Facemire asked, "So if you’re a company that’s not been a good steward so to speak, and has caused problems and they’ve had problems with them, they’re still eligible to get the quick permit?"
"Well, yes, they would be," responded Seth Gaskins, counsel for the committee. "That doesn’t mean that the DEP secretary couldn’t take action based on that failure to comply with a notice of some violation."
He said a similar bill died on the last day of the 2019 legislative session.
Martin told the committee his office is predicting about a $1.2 million deficit for the year, in part based on fewer requests for permits.
Facemire said his understanding was that in 2013-2014, the office received 1,500 to 2,000 permits.
Martin said that he didn't have those numbers handy, but in recent years, the numbers have been 582 new horizontal wells in 2015; 223 new wells in 2016; 509 new wells in 2017; 433 new wells in 2018 and 467 new wells in 2019.
"And we know at a buck seventy they’re not going to be knocking your door down for permits?" Facemire said, referring to the price of gas.
"I’m doubtful that they will, that’s correct," Martin said. "I agree with you."
The committee unanimously approved the bill on a voice vote.
