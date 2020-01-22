Charleston – Lawmakers in the West Virginia House of Delegates Judiciary Committee rejected on Wednesday an attempt by Democrats to get more financial compensation for property-owners in the event mining operations damage their homes.
"In my mind, either we stand with people's property rights in this state or we don't, and tonight I'm making this amendment and asking you to support it to stand with people's property rights," said Delegate Joe Canestraro, D-Marshall.
Last month, the Republican majority in the Legislature's rule-making review committee voted that if coal operators cause damage to a home or other structure due to underground coal mining, those coal operators, and not the residents, would get to decide how they want to make up for the damages.
Currently, West Virginia state law says that if mining subsidence – when mining causes the land to sink, collapse or crack – causes damage to structures such as homes above ground, coal operators shall either repair the damage or compensate the owners the amount that the structure lost in value. In many cases in West Virginia, residents own their homes and surrounding land, but not the rights to resources underground.
Lawmakers had originally decide to alter that area of code at the request of the coal industry, after West Virginia Supreme Court justices found that the code was ambiguous and that the owner of the damaged structure should decide which remedy, compensation or repair.
Coal industry representatives, including Murray Energy, Tunnel Ridge LLC, and the West Virginia Coal Association, sent comments to the DEP, asking them to give the coal operators more control. They said that the Supreme Court decision was leading to more litigation.
Metikki Coal proposed specific language — adding to the law the words "At the operator's election" before the sentence describing the two remedies.
In December, the Legislature's rule-making review committee adopted an amendment to add the exact language proposed by Metikki, giving coal operators say over which remedy is chosen.
Tuesday, lawmakers in the House of Delegates Energy Committee took out the rule-making review committee's amendment, and adopted their own.
They adopted language stating that the property-owner would decide if the company would have to compensate them in the amount of the cost to repair, but not to exceed the pre-mining value of the structure, or if the company would pay them the amount the home lost in value. Their version was supported by the West Virginia Coal Association.
"We think it's fair," said Chris Hamilton, senior vice president of the West Virginia Coal Association. "We think it restores balance. It provide home-owners with the fundamental right to choose whether they want their house repaired or replaced, within certain limitations."
Hamilton said historically, coal companies have offered to buy out the home prior to mining that could result in subsidence.
Wednesday, in House Judiciary, Robert Akers, counsel for the committee, testified that historically in West Virginia, property-owners and coal companies would have to come to their own agreements in the event subsidence damaged a home, and that typically, coal operators have had more control over the outcome.
Canestraro attempted to amend the language adopted by House Energy so that if home-owners chose to accept the amount of money it would cost to repair, they could receive up to 150 percent of a home's value, instead of only up to the pre-mining value of the home.
Some Democratic lawmakers and Jason Wandling, general counsel for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, noted that repairs may cost more than the home was worth. Democratic lawmakers also noted homes also have sentimental value.
Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, said the home might be a "four or five generation farmland."
"Given the unique nature of the land, the role land has had in our state and to our people, I think that my colleague's amendment does strike that balance and I urge support," said Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell.
The Republican majority rejected the amendment. The only Republican to cross party lines and vote for Canestraro's amendment was Delegate Larry Kump, R- Berkeley.
Locally, Delegates Kayla Kessinger, R- Fayette, and Tom Fast, R- Fayette, voted against Canestraro's amendment.
Fast said while he wanted to protect both surface owners and coal operators who provide jobs, he also said that property-owners that don't own their mineral rights would be aware that damage from mining may come with the territory.
He compared the situation to owning a car and purchasing car insurance.
"It may be this person's prize possession," he said. "It might be a 1965 or let's say a '78 Buick, ok, but if it's a total loss, the insurance company, all they're required to pay is the fair market value of that vehicle. That's it. And who makes the choice there? It's not the car owner; it's the insurance company."
In an interview, Hamilton, of the West Virginia Coal Association, made similar comments.
"If you wreck the car great-grandma left you and it's a '57 Thunderbird that you really treasure, well they're going to give you Blue Book value on that car," he said.
Kessinger declined to comment following the meeting.
Also during the meeting, Jason Bostic, vice president of the West Virginia Coal Association, said that appraisals of homes would typically be done by an appraiser selected by the coal company.
The rule now goes to the full House for a vote, as part of a rules bundle containing several environmentally-focused pieces of legislation.
