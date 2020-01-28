Lawmakers table bill to require report of refugee personal information

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia House of Delegates Veterans' Affairs and Homeland Security on Tuesday voted to table a bill that would require the state Department of Health and Human Resources to provide a significant amount of information on resettled refugees, including zip codes, health information and public benefits received, to certain state lawmakers, other state officials and law enforcement.
In a committee meeting Tuesday, Del. John Kelly, R-Wood, critiqued the bill for having no fiscal note. Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, meanwhile, said that no one from DHHR had been given enough advance notice to attend the meeting.
In a follow-up interview, Pushkin, who is Jewish, said the bill "seems like an election-year wedge issue to try to drive people to the polls out of fear."
"I also find it distasteful that the bill was on the agenda the day after Holocaust Remembrance Day because if we learn from history, we know that that sort of behavior, the horrible atrocities that can happen when we stop seeing each other as human, well it started with a registry," he said.
Del. Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, made a motion to lay the bill on the table. In a follow-up interview, he said lawmakers could choose to remove the bill from the table if they choose. Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved his motion on a voice vote.
Worrell said he personally opposes the bill.
"It's too much information," he said. "I think that when you look at what a refugee is and who they could be – it could be people I know and I think requiring previous employer for five years, zip codes, where they traveled from inside zip codes – I just disagree with that notion that we could track individuals, as a personal liberty person, because if you wanted to track that information on me, I'd be pretty upset about it."
The Immigration and Nationality Act defines a refugee as any person outside his or her country who has a “well-founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”
According to the UN Refugee Agency, the world is experiencing the highest number of people displaced from their homes due to conflict or persecution on record. As of June 2019, 70.8 million people had been displaced from their homes, including 25.9 million refugees, over half of whom are under 18.
Refugee admissions to the United States have dropped dramatically under the Trump administration. The Refugee Act of 1980 says that “the number of refugees who may be admitted ... shall be such number as the President determines, before the beginning of the fiscal year and after appropriate consultation, is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest.”
According to the U.S. Department of State Refugee Processing Center, refugee admissions to the United States dropped from about 85,000 in fiscal year 2016 to about 30,000 in 2019.
Also according to the Refugee Processing Center, during the most recent tracking period, Oct. 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019, no refugees were resettled in West Virginia.
Lawmakers have introduced bills targeting refugees every year for several years, although none of have passed. In 2017, Brenda Arthur, who made headlines during the 2019 legislative session for bringing an anti-Muslim sign to the "Republicans Take the Rotunda" event at the Legislature, testified before the committee.
In an interview, Del. Linda Longstreth, D-Marion, questioned whether the current bill was Constitutional and noted that it called for "very detailed information."
She said she had a problem with "picking and choosing who you're going to do these kind of checks on."
Del. Roy Cooper, R-Summers, said that the report wouldn't go to all lawmakers, only some.
"I don't think there's anything wrong with state agencies knowing who is getting what," he said.
Cooper also said he hears from constituents who want refugee information. He said he wasn't sure if he would support the bill if it came up again, citing a lack of information.
"I think every time we start looking at immigration we start thinking that people are prejudiced against groups of people, but I don't think that's the case," he said. "I think the public wants to know, and as their delegates down here, we've got to answer to the public, and if they want to know certain things, we have to at least reassure them that they're not in an unsafe situation."
Cooper said he was pleased to find out in committee three or four years ago that there had been no "law enforcement issues" with refugees in West Virginia whatsoever.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, refugees "are subjected to the highest level of security check of any traveler to the U.S."
House Bill 2685, sponsored by Del. Jim Butler, R-Mason, would require DHHR to prepare reports with: the number of refugees sanctioned for failure to comply with the requirements of the Refugee Cash Assistance Program; a certification that women have the same opportunities as men to participate in all services provided, including job placement services; any reports, either submitted or received, of any crime committed by or any crime committed against a refugee who has been resettled in the state, including incidents of child abuse, female genital mutilation, domestic abuse, sex trafficking, human trafficking, or terrorism, whether prosecuted or not; the total number of refugees resettled; the total number of refugees under the age of 18 resettled; the total number of refugees between the ages of 18 and 40 resettled; the total number of refugees between the ages of 40 and 65 resettled; the total number of refugees over the age of 65; the total number of refugees who are women and men, respectively; the public assistance benefit programs that the refugees have applied for or enrolled into; the total number of refugee minors enrolled in a public school; the total of refugee minors accessing English language learner services; the education levels of the refugees resettled by gender; the locations by zip code of initial resettlement for refugees resettled that year; the locations by zip code of refugees who have migrated from the zip code at which they were initially resettled; the numbers of refugees resettled with and without family already residing in the United States; the process by which the refugees entering the state were determined to not pose a security risk to the citizens of the state; for each and every refugee a description as to what vaccinations the refugee has received and the diseases for which the refugee has been screened; for each and every refugee their five previous employers and incomes; the total number of refugees needing translation services throughout the year; and the process by which the refugees entering the state were determined to not pose a security risk to the citizens of the state.
That information would be provided to annually to: the chairman of the House of Delegates and Senate committees on Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security and the Judiciary; to the chairman of the budget committee of the local government hosting the host refugee community; the secretary of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety; the state attorney general; to the head of all local law-enforcement agencies in the state; the superintendent of the West Virginia State Police; the sheriff of every county in this state; the West Virginia superintendent of schools; and the superintendent of schools for each county in the state.
