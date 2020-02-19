Charleston – Lawmakers in the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee removed on Tuesday a cap on the amount that property-owners may receive if underground mining caused damage to their home or other structure.
They were voting on House Bill 4217, a rules bundles that includes multiple environmentally-focused pieces of legislation, including a new regulation specifying how coal companies are to repair damages or compensate property owners in the event mining subsidence – when mining causes the land to sink, collapse or crack – damages a home or other structure.
In many cases in West Virginia, residents own their homes and surrounding land, but not the rights to resources underground, as those rights were severed many years before they purchased the home.
In December, the Republican majority in the Legislature’s rule-making review committee voted that if coal operators cause damage to a home or other structure due to underground coal mining, those coal operators, and not the residents, would get to decide how they want to make up for the damages.
Lawmakers had decided to alter that area of code at the request of the coal industry, after West Virginia Supreme Court justices found that the code was ambiguous and that the owner of the damaged structure should decide which remedy, compensation or repair.
Last month, lawmakers in the House of Delegates Energy Committee took out the rule-making review committee’s amendment and adopted their own.
They adopted language stating that the property owner would decide if the company would have to compensate them in the amount of the cost to repair, but not to exceed the pre-mining value of the structure, or the company would pay them the amount the home lost in value. Their version was supported by the West Virginia Coal Association.
Republicans in that committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to allow the owners, if they selected the option to repair, to receive up to 150 percent of the value of their home. Democrats had noted that repairs could end up being more expensive than the home was worth, and that homes have sentimental value.
Last week, the House of Delegates approved an amendment, put forward by House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer, to allow home-owners to receive up to 120 percent of the structure’s value, should they choose the option to repair. The bill then went to the state Senate for consideration.
Tuesday, in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D- Greenbrier, put forward an amendment to remove the "arbitrary" cap entirely. He argued that lawmakers were trying to fix something "that wasn't broken."
Sen. Randy Smith, R- Tucker, argued that property-owners "can't be forced" into selling their mineral rights. Smith is a safety manager for Metikki Coal, the company that had proposed the specific language giving coal operators the control that lawmakers had approved in December.
Two Republicans, Sen. Sue Cline, R- Wyoming, and Sen. Charles Clements, R- Wetzel, voted with the Democrats on the committee to remove the cap, leading to a majority vote in favor of the amendment.
