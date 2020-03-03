Charleston – Lawmakers in the Senate Health Committee on Tuesday passed an amended version of a bill meant to help people with diabetes, raising the cap on the cost of insulin each month from $25 to $100.
Several members of the committee said they were concerned that by capping the cost of insulin, companies would pass along those costs to other people.
"This bill has risk of sharing this cost in ways that we will not know until they do it," said Senator Eric Tarr, R-Putnam and vice-chairman of the committee, in an interview. "There is a harm. There is a real problem with the price of insulin, but insulin's not the only life-preserving drug that has this issue...You could go through and you could pick all kinds of different medicines and say, 'Well, we're going to cap this price, and all it does it shift the cost to somebody else.' "
Cindy Dellinger, an attorney for the committee, told lawmakers the bill was "silent" on that issue, except for a provision stating that pharmaceutical companies would be prohibited from reimbursing pharmacies at a lower rate due to the insulin cap. She told lawmakers the types of entities that could potentially raise costs would be pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributers and pharmacy benefit managers.
House Bill 4543 notes that the cost of insulin "has increased astronomically, especially the cost of insurance co-payments, which can exceed $600 per month. Similar increases in the cost of diabetic equipment and supplies, and insurance premiums has resulted in out-of-pocket costs for many West Virginian diabetics in excess of $1,000 per month."
The bill also requires insurers to cover diabetic supplies and diabetes self-management education. The bill is applicable to private insurers and those covered by the state Public Employees Insurance Agency.
Nancy Tyler, who said she'd been a Type 1 diabetic for 65 years, testified and told lawmakers that at 8 years old, she went into a coma and spent a month in the hospital after doctors stopped giving her insulin. She described raising the cap as "not ideal."
"There's many people in West Virginia and all over the country that are taking their insulin every other day or two, or whenever they can get some," she said. "They don't take necessarily the right kind because they don't have access to it. They just find some somewhere to try to stay alive."
She said while she has been fortunate to have regular access to the medicine since then, lack of access to insulin can create risk for strokes, heart attack, blindness, and hospital stays, all of which could result in large medical costs.
"You have to look at the cost-benefit analysis," she said. "It's not just the cost. It's how much we pay for the consequences of not having any access to insulin."
Sen. Mike Maroney, R- Marshall and chairman of the committee, asked if any insurers were present and wanted to testify. No one responded.
Senators passed the bill on a voice vote.
Del. Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia and a leading proponent of the bill in the House of Delegates, said other states had passed $100 caps, and noted that a $100 cap would be harder for low-income people to pay.
"It's really hard to understand when most of us only pay $5 or $10 or $20 for a co-pay to realize that people whose life depends on medicine are spending $500 on a co-pay... . It's shocking," she said. "It took us a long time to realize that in the House, and the Senate doesn't have the benefit of the time that we had."
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, confirmed he voted for the bill. He said raising the cap was a "leadership" decision.
"If this bill does become enacted, then whose going to pay?" he said. "Somebody's going to pay this bill."
"With this bill, it will start a list. Insulin for diabetics. And then you have the potential for people that are on heart medicines to say 'what about us,' and 'what about blood thinners?' There's a whole list of others that would say 'what about us, and my disease, my medicine's too expensive,' and so this is a hard, complicated and difficult thing.
"I'm for it. I struggle every day with my heart. I want to help, but my head says 'what are going to be the consequences?'"
Regional sponsors of the original version of House Bill 4543 include Dels. Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas; Jeff Pack, R-Raleigh; and Mick Bates, D-Raleigh.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones