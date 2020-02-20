Two days after amending a bill to remove a cap on the amount that property owners may receive if underground mining causes damage to their home or other structure, Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, amended a bill to put a cap back on the amount.
"I've had lots of calls over the last couple days and there's no way the House is going to agree to that," he said Thursday. "So I didn't want it to just die, so I tried to find something that would protect the home owners, but also something that we could get passed."
Tuesday, lawmakers in the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee voted on House Bill 4217, a rules bundles that includes multiple environmentally focused pieces of legislation, including a new regulation specifying how coal companies are to repair damage or compensate property owners in the event mining subsidence – when mining causes the land to sink, collapse or crack – damages a home or other structure.
Lawmakers had previously amended the bill to allow home owners to receive up to 120 percent of the structure’s value, should they choose the option to repair. Baldwin successfully moved to amend the bill and remove that cap on Tuesday.
Baldwin noted that "you could have a house that's worth $100,000, but you may need $200,000 worth of work, so 120 percent wouldn't equate to that."
Thursday, lawmakers in the committee considered Senate Bill 329, the Senate's version of the rules bundle. This time, Baldwin moved to put a cap on compensation back into the legislation, but to make it up to 120 percent of the cost of repairs, instead of 120 percent of the value of the home.
Lawmakers had decided to alter that area of code at the request of the coal industry, after West Virginia Supreme Court justices found that the code was ambiguous and that the owner of the damaged structure should decide which remedy, compensation or repair.
Lawmakers had originally decided to alter the regulation so that the coal company would decide whether to compensate or repair, but that provision has since been removed.
