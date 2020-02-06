Charleston – A bill authorizing West Virginia utility companies to design solar energy projects and use very limited amounts of that renewable energy passed a West Virginia state Senate committee on Thursday.
A couple hours later, the same bill was abruptly taken off the agenda in the House Energy Committee. But Del. Bill Anderson, R-Wood, chairman of the committee and a sponsor of the bill, said he still supports the bill.
"I support this bill, as do a number of members on my committee, both Democrats and Republicans," he said. "I think the adoption of this legislation will send a positive message out to the the nation that West Virginia is willing to change, a little bit. It's a start."
Supporters of the legislation say it could result in economic growth, while the West Virginia Coal Association would like to see changes. Bill Raney, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, said the bill gives utilities that build solar projects the ability to get faster approval on rate increases than coal-fired power plants.
Anderson said that he did not remove the bill from the agenda at the request of the coal industry.
"I've had no contact with the coal industry," he said.
"No contact with Mr. Raney or Mr. Hamilton on this issue," he said, referring also to Chris Hamilton, senior vice president of the West Virginia Coal Association. "They have a position on this issue which I very much respect. They have a right to be involved in this process. On this issue, we somewhat disagree. But they have not come in, threatened me in any way or disrespected me in any way."
He said the bill was removed from the agenda only because the Senate was already moving the bill.
"If you've looked at the agendas on every committee now, there are more and more bills there," he said, "and I'm looking at the Senate spending at least another day on this, on my bill. I can move onto other things."
For a bill to pass this session, it would have to be through one legislative body, either the Senate or House, by Feb. 26.
There are two versions of the bill, House Bill 4562 and Senate Bill 583. The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee passed the bill on a voice vote during its 1 p.m. meeting Thursday.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, had sent the bill to two committees, Energy and Finance, for review, but Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, chairman of the committee, suggested waiving the second reference to the Finance Committee Thursday, since the bill has no fiscal note and is not anticipated to cost the state any money. Committee members agreed to his motion.
The bill states that if utilities want to increase rates to pay for the solar projects, the PSC has to issue a final decision on that request within 150 days,
Raney said representatives of his association have been telling lawmakers they'd like to see coal-fired power plants be able to take advantage of that faster access to rate increases to pay for power plant improvements needed to keep in operation.
He said it typically takes about 275-280 days for a coal plant to get permission to raise rates.
He also said they want the bill to explicitly state that the solar energy projects won't result in less coal-generated electricity.
"I guess the real simple bottom line is that we really don't want to have any laid-off coal miners or coal mine managers having to pay a higher electric bill to build a solar farm that may cause a lesser use of coal," he said.
Appalachian Power, which covers the southern part of the state, is a supporter of the legislation. Jeri Matheny, a spokeswoman, said the bill "won't have any impact" on coal-fired generation, as the amount of solar energy permitted would be so limited.
According to the bill, no renewable-energy-generating facility would be allowed to generate more than 50 megawatts of power until the utility had lined up enough customers, including residential, commercial and industrial, who said they planned to purchase 85 percent of the power generated. Ultimately, no utility's renewable-energy-generating facility could have a generating capacity of more than 200 megawatts.
"It's a very small amount," she noted.
"I would say that what the bill does is makes sure West Virginia is considered as a location for companies that have corporate sustainability policies, which many, many companies today do," she said. "That makes it a very important economic development tool for this state."
The Public Service Commission would review applications. It would also still have the ability to deny them.
In 2018, the state PSC rejected Appalachian Power's request to purchase wind farms.
Matheny said she doesn't anticipate trouble getting a solar project approved, because the bill requires utility companies to have a plan for how they will recover costs from consumers.
"That's always the issue with the Public Service commission ... can you get recoveries for it?" she said.
Steve Stewart, director of external affairs for Appalachian Power, said the PSC and state economic development office had shown support of the bill. He said that members of the state economic development office told him it would help recruiting businesses.
"In our service territory we are experiencing a loss of customers right now," he said. "For the last few years, for the first time in the history of our company, we've seen a drop-off in number of customers that we have, both commercially and residentially."
He said the bill would have a "small impact" on rate-payers and "no impact to our coal usage in the state."
The sites where solar projects could be located would be limited to "any site in this state that has been previously used in electric generation, industrial, manufacturing or mining operations, including, but not limited to, brownfields, closed landfills, hazardous waste sites, former industrial sites, and former mining sites.
"In the event that there is no available site that has been previously used in electric generation, industrial, manufacturing or mining operations in the area to be served by a renewable electric facilities program, an eligible site may include any suitable site in this state approved for use in connection with a renewable electric facilities program by the Secretary of the Department of Commerce," the bill states.
The legislation would expire Dec. 31, 2025.
Locally, Sen. Sue Cline, R-Wyoming, is a sponsor of the Senate version.
