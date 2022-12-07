CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There appear to be some modest gains in the number of nurses working in West Virginia.
State lawmakers heard a report during legislative interim committee meetings Tuesday at the state capitol.
“We did see a small number increase, about 1.6 percent increase in the number of nurses who report working in West Virginia,” West Virginia Center of Nursing Administrator Jordyn Reed said. “So, while overall numbers of those licensed in the state has decreased a little bit, we have seen the number who are working in West Virginia modestly.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/12/06/lawmakers-hear-testimony-on-efforts-to-address-statewide-nursing-shortages/
