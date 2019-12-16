Charleston – West Virginia lawmakers voted Monday against following state constitutional rules in order to pass a bill, pitched by the governor, to reauthorize legislation that grants companies tax credits for tourism projects.
Some Democrats had argued that the bill could be considered and reauthorized during the 60-day 2020 legislative session, which begins next month, and were concerned because Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, had previously benefited from the bill.
During a special session held coinciding with interim meetings Monday, Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, who sponsored a failed attempt to amend the bill so the governor would not be permitted to benefit, said lawmakers were not giving themselves enough time to review the bill.
"We do some good stuff here," he said, "but when we play fast and loose with the process and the rules, people get hurt or people benefit and we find out afterward."
West Virginia lawmakers habitually vote to suspend constitutional rules in order to pass legislation.
In Senate Bill 2001, Justice asked lawmakers to reauthorize the Tourism Development Act, which is set to expire Dec. 31 and provides tax credits to companies that build or make improvements to tourism attractions.
Justice had first placed the bill on a special session call last month. The state Senate had suspended rules and passed it in one day, while the House of Delegates had read it once then adjourned.
In House finance committee at the time, several lawmakers criticized the state development office, which receives applications for the Tourism Development Act, for not asking lawmakers to reauthorize the bill earlier. Some lawmakers also sought assurance that the governor would not benefit. Several projects at The Greenbrier in Lewisburg, which the governor owns, have received the tax credits.
Chelsea Ruby, tourism commissioner, has said the tourism office has spoken to several companies who want assurance the act will be in place before they work on projects in West Virginia, but none of those are projects that would directly benefit the governor.
According to the state Constitution, bills have to be read three days before they can pass. Monday, lawmakers voted to suspend constitutional rules and read the bill a second and third time.
Bates attempted to amend the bill so that the governor could not benefit. West Virginia Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, ruled that the amendment was not relevant to the bill, saying the bill only moved up a date.
In a bipartisan vote, the bill passed 87-9, with four not present or not voting. In the Register-Herald region, those voting no included Bates and Del. Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming. All other local delegates voted yes.
The bill will take effect immediately.
