Charleston – Tuesday morning, West Virginia lawmakers heard about heavy rainfall increasing in West Virginia. That evening, they heard how that heavy rainfall is affecting the ongoing response to the deadly June 2016 flood.
Delegate Evan Hansen, a Democrat and environmental scientist representing Monongalia County, noted during the morning meeting that the rainfall increase was "consistent" with models of human-caused climate change.
During a discussion of water resources in a meeting of the joint legislative Oversight Commission on state water resources, lawmakers heard from Matthew Kearns, environmental resource specialist at the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, who told them that rainfall in West Virginia has dramatically increased over the last twenty years.
Hansen said he wanted it "to be on the record that the Legislature is hearing science that's demonstrating that climate change is impacting rainfall patterns in West Virginia."
During a joint legislative committee meeting on flooding Tuesday evening, lawmakers heard updates on the response to the calamitous flood of June 2016, and discussed ways to prepare for the inevitable next flooding emergency.
During special session in July, Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, had asked lawmakers to consider House Bill 209. The bill would have allowed companies to engage in “open-ended” contracts during declared states of disaster or emergency, meaning they would bid on areas instead of on a specific number of houses or other reconstruction projects. The House of Delegates opted not to take up the bill after the Judiciary Committee made several changes, including capping projects at $5 million.
Lawmakers in the committee voted to advance a new version of the bill Tuesday. Carl Fletcher, an attorney for the committee, said that the new bill is similar, but instead of revising the state's definition of government "construction projects," it creates a new section of code specifically focused on construction projects arising from states of emergency.
Brian Casto, another attorney for the committee, was also scheduled to speak.
“He’s not able to be here tonight because ironically he’s flooded in," Fletcher said.
Lawmakers in the flooding committee are also considering legislation to transfer the state resiliency office, which focuses on disaster response and recovery, from the Department of Commerce to the the governor's office.
Officials also gave updates on flood response. WV Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster has been working on building bridges for West Virginians affected by the 2016 flood.
Jenny Gannaway, executive director, said they had built 75 private bridges as of Monday.
"I know the last week and half has kind of pushed us back a bit with all the rain we've had," she said.
Hansen, who was elected in 2018, and is sponsoring a bill that would allow for large-scale solar projects on former mine sites, said that in addition to focusing on response to flooding, he'd like to see state officials focus on diversifying West Virginia's energy mix.
"I still don't hear other legislators talking about climate change when we're debating issues that are directly related to climate change," he said.
"There's a culture among legislators that's built on its history and the way legislators have framed the issues over many years," Hansen said, "and it's hard to change – it's hard for legislators to change the way issues are framed. It just takes time and so when you have something like climate change that is relatively new science, it's going to take some time for legislators to take it seriously and to take it into consideration when they're making policy.
"But given how settled the science is at this point, and given how real the impacts are, I think it's time that it is taken seriously."
In a report released in October 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said that “(h)uman activities are estimated to have caused approximately 1.0°C of global warming above pre-industrial levels,” citing “6,000 scientific references” and the “dedicated contribution of thousands of expert and government reviewers worldwide.”
The authors predicted that drastic, unprecedented changes could reduce risk of flooding.
In the 2019 legislative session, lawmakers voted to cut the severance tax for steam coal, a major contributor to climate change, even though economists continue to predict long-term declines in the industry. In special session in July, they rushed through a bill that cuts $12.5 million in annual state revenue to bail out a bankrupt company in hopes of keeping a coal-fired power plant, the Pleasants Power Station, running.
Hansen also said that if coal-producing states like West Virginia are at the table while climate policy is discussed domestically and internationally, they are more likely to secure resources for new jobs in the state.
"But if West Virginia simply denies climate change and is not at the table, it makes it even harder to solve, and that means even more floods and destruction and deaths in West Virginia," he said.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones