Health care law experts from across the country will address a wide range of topics related to rural health care, including how finances affect medicine in rural communities, how technology can improve medicine in rural communities, how international factors can affect rural medicine and how practices in rural medicine specifically impact Appalachia.
Appalachian communities have long struggled with access to care, hospital closures, gaps in insurance coverage and higher prevalence rates of chronic disease — and the global pandemic has only created more challenges.
The symposium – Health in the Hills: Understanding the Impact of Halth Care Law in Rural Communities” – is being hosted by the West Virginia Law Review and is scheduled for Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the WVU College of Law, Lugar Courtroom, and streamed on YouTube.