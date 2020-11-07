More than $4.85 million in Department of Justice grants to fight and prevent violent crime in the Southern and Northern Districts of West Virginia have been awarded to support law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime in various jurisdictions.
The Southern District of West Virginia received $77,758 for Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing criminal gangs and the felonious possession and use of firearms.
Edward Byrne Justice Assistance grants – supporting a broad range of initiatives that work to prevent and reduce violent crime and help crime victims and assist efforts in enforcement, prosecution, adjudication, detention and rehabilitation – were awarded to the City of Beckley ($23,241), the City of Bluefield ($15,833), Fayette County ($10,652), Mercer County ($11,233), Nicholas County ($22,031) and Raleigh County ($15,785).