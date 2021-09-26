Lauren Perkins’s day begins at 5 a.m., when she heads to the barns to begin milking her family’s 250 cows. Lauren grew up on the 1,000-acre farm her great-grandfather started in 1942 in Frankford. At 25, she is the fourth generation to take over the dairy farm manager role — and the first female.
“I think it was harder for the males in my family to understand that I was coming back to the farm because it’s always been a male-dominated role. I think I’ve proved to them pretty well that I can hold my own,” she said. Her father wanted to make sure she knew what she was getting into — the hours are long, family time is limited and vacation time is limited.
Since taking on the role of dairy manager full-time in 2019, Lauren says she can’t see herself doing anything else. “I can’t see myself being happy anywhere else. Being your own boss is such an empowering feeling, knowing that you can make it what you want, and what people see are the efforts you put into it,” she said. As an organic farmer the efforts are more labor-intensive, which is why organic costs more, she explains. “We choose that because it’s better for the ground and the animals are a priority for us.”
Lauren’s grandfather was known for his conservation of the land, and her father took it a step further by making it an organic dairy farm in 2009. The farm belongs to farmland preservation — which guarantees it can never be used for anything other than a farm. Lauren’s goals include plans to diversify the farm through agritourism. She sees this as a way to help educate the public on the important contributions of agriculture and a way to continue diversifying the family business.