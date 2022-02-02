Several new candidates running for seats in the West Virginia House of Delegates, which are in The Register-Herald’s primary market (Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Wyoming and Summers counties), were posted to the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office’s website Monday night.
Candidates with filing papers postmarked by the Jan. 29 deadline can still be included on the primary election ballot.
For House District 44, Republican Todd Kirby and Democrat Mark Montgomery have filed to run.
The other candidates for House District 44 include three Democrats, Russel “Rusty” Wooton, Tony Martin and Xavier Oglesby, and Republicans Ann Worley and Tom Moseley.
House District 46 also has two new candidates – Democrat Paul S. Detch of Lewisburg and Republican Mark Alan Robinson of Renick.
The other candidates for House District 46 include incumbent Republican Del. Mike Honaker of Lewisburg, Republican Karen McCoy of Hillsboro and Democrat Joe Holt of Lewisburg.
The new candidate for House District 48 is Democrat Eric Henson Sebert of Quinwood.
Sebert will face incumbent Republican Del. Caleb Hanna of Fenwick for this seat.
House District 50 also has a recent filing – Democrat David “Elliott” Pritt of Oak Hill.
Pritt will face incumbent Republican Del Austin Haynes, also of Oak Hill, for this seat.