The Beckley VA Medical Center is offering a drive-through flu clinic at the Beckley campus. This is the last week of the clinic.
The flu clinic will run through Oct. 30, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use caution and follow the directional signs from the main gate of the Medical Center campus. No registration is required. Veterans will need their identification card, and everyone in the vehicle must wear a mask and remain in the vehicle. Veterans are asked to wear short sleeves or loose-fitting clothing. The VA team will bring paperwork and administer the flu vaccine through the vehicle’s window or door.
Veterans must be enrolled in the Veterans Health Administration to receive a flu shot. Veterans can also receive flu shots at community urgent care centers and pharmacies within the VHA’s Care in the Community provider network. To find out more, visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp.