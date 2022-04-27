Largest youth substance use prevention event to return to Fayette County

beckwith — In April 2019, nearly 900 fourth- and fifth-grade students flooded the Fayette County Park to attend the largest youth substance use prevention event in southern West Virginia, named Project: Adventure. The nontraditional prevention event allowed students to participate in over 30 activities including robotics, art, music, kayaking and obstacle courses.
The organizing committee, Adventure: Fayette County, said the event will return this year after two years of Covid cancellations, taking place on April 28-29 at the Fayette County Park, as a countywide school field trip for all fourth- and fifth-graders.
The purpose of the program is to expose youth to after-school and summer activities available in the area, while collecting data on the barriers preventing many children from participating in these activities, according to a press release from the organizers. However, this is only one step the committee is taking to address youth substance use, organizers say.
Showing kids what is available to them addresses one barrier by nullifying the “there’s nothing to do here” lament. Myriad activities are available in the area, and the committee plans to develop strategies to take action against other barriers like cost and transportation. Students who participate in after-school activities are three times less likely to use drugs, studies show.
“The goal is to give all of our youth an opportunity to explore activities where they find connection, meaning and excitement,” said Katie Johnson, prevention coordinator for the Integrated Community Engagement (ICE) Collaborative.
“We want to give them exciting paths to follow so their curiosity for adventure doesn’t lead them to drugs and alcohol,” she added.
The Adventure: Fayette County committee welcomes inquiries about how folks can volunteer and give monetary or in-kind support. There are over 100 volunteer opportunities on and behind the scenes to make this event possible. To learn more and get involved, email the Adventure: Fayette County committee at adventurefayette@gmail.com, or connect on Facebook with Adventure: Fayette County. Adventure: Fayette County is a committee of the Fayette Prevention Coalition and the ICE Collaborative.