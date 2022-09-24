There is a farmer behind every meal, cut of meat or vegetable that you love. Many farms may be heavily industrialized mega-farms though the age-old adage of quality over quantity still applies even in this field.
Take a mushroom farmer like Jon Lamastra. He’s paving the way to a new paradigm with Lamastra Farms of Rupert.
Featured at the Lewisburg farmers market, his stock in trade are high-quality, completely natural mushrooms.
“My biggest satisfaction is being able to talk to the customers directly and offer them all-natural culinary ingredients,” Jon Lamastra commented.
The engagement with people is one of the primary benefits of a farmer’s market and something both vendor and client look forward to.
It’s not all sunshine and roses on the farm, though. There are many challenges the independent farmers of America have to overcome in order to best leverage their services for the greater community well-being.
“Our biggest competitor is actually ‘competitor fungi.’ It’s not hard to grow fungi; it’s hard to get the right kind of fungi to grow. We have to do everything with sanitary practice,” Lamastra elaborated. Maintaining a clean environment is key for getting what they want to grow to actually grow.
Lamastra farms isn’t a large operation. Consisting of a 100-square-foot grow bed and other smaller beds, these dimensions show that many people can join Lamastra in growing edible fungi.
Lamastra Farms isn’t just confined to the market either; they also offer local delivery and the option to directly purchase from the physical farm itself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.