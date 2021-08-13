Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is changing hours and days of operation at Lake Stephens.
The beach, splash pad, aqua park and ticket booth areas will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, and will be closed Monday through Wednesday, starting Monday, August 16, until Labor Day.
This change does not affect any scheduled private parties.
The beach, splash pad, aqua park and ticket booth areas will be open Labor Day weekend, including Labor Day, Monday, September 6.
Last days for each area are as follows:
September 6 – the beach, splash pad and aqua park
September 30 – marina and picnic shelters
October 31 – RV and tent campground
October 1 – Winter boat launch at the dam will open. Trails, dam area, overlook, cabins and pavilion will remain open through the winter, weather depending.