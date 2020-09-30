Comprising more than 2,300 acres in Raleigh County, Lake Stephens — which was developed around the site of an old hunting camp used circa 1792 — continues to be a summer hotspot for locals and tourists alike. However, many of those who enjoy the lake today don’t know what it looked like during its construction and in its early years of business, or what the creation of the lake meant to Raleigh County residents at the time.
Jim Hall, 95, one of the original volunteers on the committee that began the lake’s construction in 1959, hopes to share the memories of the lake with original newspaper clippings, photos and other memorabilia that he collected between 1963 and 1964.
According to Hall, he worked as a chauffeur for H.G. Farmer, president of the county commission at the time of the lake’s inception.
Hall, then in his thirties, would regularly take Farmer to meetings concerning the lake and eventually he attended one himself.
When he first heard the proposal for the site, Hall said he was interested because he too thought Raleigh County needed something extra.
“I am a county man and anything I could do to help Raleigh County I was going to do. We didn’t have anything like the lake at the time and I realized that having it would really bring the place to life.”
From there, Hall helped raise money to match the grant given to begin construction and was also involved with the lake’s two bond levy elections.
Lake Stephens originated in 1959 with the acquisition of the land and the construction of the dam, which was completed in 1963.
Following the dam’s completion, the crew began constructing roads, parking and picnic areas, the boat docks and beaches, travel trailer parks, family camping areas and recreational buildings.
Lake Stephens officially opened to the public in 1966.
During the lake’s construction, Hall was also president of the Country Life Group — a title he held for two years.
As Hall explains it, the Country Life Group was a collaborative effort of some southern West Virginia counties, which would come together to help one another in any way possible — whether that be establishing a county fair, starting small events, raising money for a county’s education department, or helping construct a lake, campsite and dam.
“The year I took over, I said we should keep a scrapbook of things going on in our county. I didn’t have the lake in mind at the time but when the lake was going to be created, I started saving pictures and clippings to put in the book.”
For two years, Hall kept every newspaper article referencing the lake and the construction that he could get his hands on. He also accumulated photographs of old buildings and other structures that have been gone from the lake for many years, as well as additional literature referencing Lake Stephens.
All of this memorabilia is now preserved in two large scrapbooks.
“These scrapbooks are very sentimental to me because, as far as I know, I am the only one left out of the original volunteers,” Hall stated.
“I don’t take them out much more because some of the clippings are beginning to get worn, but I show people here on the lake from time to time.”
Although Hall has a residence in Bolt, he spends most of his time at his camp at Lake Stephens during its open season from May to the end of September.
Saying the lake has always been a happy place for him, Hall shared that he hopes his scrapbooks will help others see and understand the value of Lake Stephens.
“Since the lake was first open, some improvements have been made but there are such opportunities here for even more improvement that no one seems to want to talk about,” he explained.
“I have no power to do any changing, but I am hoping this literature and these pictures that I have saved will help keep the history alive and show people how important Lake Stephens really is.”