Lake Stephens electrical problems persist

The Lake Stephens RV Campground, managed by Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, continued to experience power issues on Thursday after an issue resurfaced in the recreation area last month and occurred in the cabin and tent area a couple of weeks ago.
The campground was evacuated Wednesday as a safety measure after reports of individuals being slightly shocked.
Appalachian Electric Power and the parks and rec staff are working on identifying and fixing the problem.
"We are hopeful that the problem will be fixed by the afternoon on Friday,” the parks and rec management said in a press release, "but could be longer.
Currently all the power at Lake Stephens is off and will not be back on until later Thursday night. While the marina remains open, all other areas will be closed.