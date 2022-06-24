Lady D film documents musical history and heritage of Blacks in West Virginia

Carnegie Hall is partnering with the North House Museum to present a documentary film by singer songwriter Doris Fields, also known as Lady D.
“Those Who Came Before” will be shown in Carnegie Hall’s Old Stone Room at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, with a reception at the North House’s Frazer's Star Hotel Tavern Room immediately following the viewing. Tickets are $15.
“Those Who Came Before” examines the musical history and heritage of Blacks in West Virginia. The video features interviews with well-known local artists such as jazz musician Bob Thompson and poet Crystal Good.
The film is the first in a series of planned videos exploring and celebrating the Black experience in West Virginia. It focuses on African Americans’ impact in music, academics, science, sports and other fields in the Mountain State. This video was made possible with a grant from the West Virginia Division of Culture & History.
Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.carnegiehallwv.org/those-who-came-before, calling the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, or stopping by at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.