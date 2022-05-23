A lack of product is slowing the openings of medical marijuana dispensaries around the state even as two more medical cannabis stores recently opened in southern West Virginia over the weekend.
Greenlight Dispensary opened its first West Virginia location on Saturday in Lewisburg followed by a second grand opening on Monday at its Princeton location.
Casey Efting, the director of retail operations with Greenlight, said both openings have been received well by the respective communities with lines forming at the front door prior to opening.
“Overwhelmingly welcoming sentiment from the local community,” he said. “It took us longer to open than we had expected so there's been a lot of anticipation.”
Efting said Greenlight plans to open three more dispensaries in West Virginia before the end of June.
Efting said a Beckley location at the Beckley Plaza Shopping Center will likely open next followed by a location in Stollings and lastly a Bluefield dispensary.
While the Greenlight Dispensary signs have been on the storefronts of their southern West Virginia locations for some time, Efting said a limited supply of cannabis products in the state caused delays in openings.
“We really tried to time (our openings) around when there was more inventory coming to the market,” he said. “If we had opened our doors much sooner, there just wouldn't have been anything on the shelves.”
As Greenlight does not have a growers or processors license with the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis, it must rely on companies with licenses for their medical cannabis products.
Many of these growers and processors also have their own dispensaries in the state to stock.
Per state guidelines, all cannabis products sold in West Virginia dispensaries must be grown and processed in the state.
Efting said the two medical cannabis products they currently have stocked at Greenlight are dry flower for vaporization and cannabis cartridges used in vape pens.
“Right now the cultivators and manufacturers are heavily focused on what they can produce quickly and in large quantities,” he said.
Efting said they plan to offer more products once they are available.
With dispensaries already open in Missouri and Arkansas, Efting said they look forward to growing their West Virginia market while helping to teach the public about what they have to offer.
“These markets do take a little bit of time to ramp up due to education and really advocating for people to become patients and helping them with those conversations with either their doctor or through telemedicine,” he said.
Efting said anyone with questions about medical cannabis and how to get a medical cannabis card can stop by one of their dispensaries and ask.
“If you want to come into our lobby and ask questions and get some help with setting up your appointments, or just in general want to know what we do here, come on in,” Efting said, adding that their sales floor is only accessible to patients with medical cannabis cards.
Greenlight Dispensary’s Lewisburg location is at 1747 Jefferson Street North and the Princeton location is at 112 Expert Circle.
For more information about Greenlight Dispensary go to greenlightdispensary.com.