The opening of Beckley’s two public pools at New River Park and Historic Black Knight has been beset by a series of problems right out of the gate, delaying the full-fledged opening of the facilities.
A lack of lifeguards, a nationwide issue, remains a concern, here, too.
To solve the staffing problem, Beckley Parks and Recreations outsourced the pool management to a third-party company called USA Pools. The purpose of the $130,000 contract is to provide a better service to the management of the pool systems, according to Leslie Baker, director of Beckley Parks and Recreation.
But USA Pools is slow out of the gate.
“We are 10 days past the contracted date for the opening of [Black Knight] and they were also late on [New River],” stated Baker. “USA Pools is well aware of my concerns and are working hard to fulfill their contractual obligations.”
Because lifeguard numbers are not sufficient for both pools to be open simultaneously, Black Knight has yet to open this season.
And when a pump malfunctioned at New River, it had to be closed last Sunday, one day after an opening that had already been delayed by about a week.
That was preceded by an opening day when lifeguards had to enter the water three times to assist struggling swimmers, Baker said.
"The lifeguards had to enter the water three times on Saturday to save inexperienced swimmers,” Baker said. “Both the city and USA Pools found this alarming and cause for great concern."
In response, Baker said the city and USA Pools would be implementing new safety measures "to ensure the health and well-being of all our guests."
Lillie Villenave, an active lifeguard at the New River Park pool, said, "There has been a massive lifeguard shortage, not just here but everywhere. Just don’t be afraid of lifeguarding. It’s fun, it’s a good job.”
Currently the pools have eight lifeguards on staff, according to Villenave, but in order to open both New River and Black Knight, about 20 lifeguards will be needed. Plans are in place to meet that goal and to open Black Knight by this coming Tuesday, June 14.
A recent influx of applicants can be attributed to not only an increase in word-of-mouth advertising, but also to the management provided by USA pools, Villenave said.
“We are hiring, and it is a great job,” Villenave said. "I personally love it and recommend it to anybody.
“If you just want to come to the pool, we’ve been working super hard to get it back to where it was, and we are getting there.”
Pool Times:
Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
Monday: Closed
Pool Prices:
Children (4 & under): free
Children (5-6): $4.50
Adults (18+): $5.50
Seniors: $4.50