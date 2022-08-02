Lack of lifeguards closes Black Knight pool

Summer's over – at the Black Knight pool.
After being open for just over a month this summer, the pool at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park is being closed indefinitely due to a lack of lifeguards.
The announcement was made Tuesday on the Black Knight County Club Facebook page, which is maintained by city officials.
Over the past few weeks, the Black Knight pool and the Sharon Dempsey pool, formerly the New River pool, have been closed sporadically with officials citing the same issue, a lack of lifeguards.
According to the Facebook post, the Sharon Dempsey pool is expected to remain open.
Both pools were supposed to be open until Sept. 5, per a $130,000 contact approved by the city of Beckley with USA Pools, which is contractually responsible for staffing the pools with lifeguards.
According to the contract, a minimum of six lifeguards are required for the New River pool while the Black Knight pool requires at least two.
During a Beckley Common Council meeting last month, City Treasurer Billie Trump said the city has already paid USA Pools the full amount owed in the contract but will be looking to recoup some of those funds at the end of the season.
“We won’t be able to know exactly how much until the season ends,” Trump said. “We have that contract date, and we can look at their performance or their lack of performance, and then balance those out and say, ‘We paid for this, but we got this, so you owe us for this’.”
Per the contact, both pools were supposed to open May 28 and stay open until Sept. 5. Neither pool, however, opened on time. The Sharon Dempsey pool opened for the summer on June 4, and Black Knight opened June 22.
The Register-Herald reached out to USA Pools for comment Tuesday and was informed that the employee handling the contact with the city of Beckley no longer works for the company but that another representative would provide a statement on Wednesday.
