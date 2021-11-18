While the economy of the four-county New River Gorge region in southern West Virginia has been able to rebound from the most severe effect of the Covid pandemic, the key to future economic improvement rests in the hands of individuals being kept out of the workforce because of poor health and drug abuse, and a lack of education and training.
John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business & Economic Research at West Virginia University, said as much during his economic outlook presentation Thursday at an economic summit at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, sponsored by the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
“Education and training, poor health (and) drug abuse are keeping people out of the workforce,” Deskins said.
For much of his 45-minute presentation, Deskins made comparisons between the United States and West Virginia and between West Virginia and the New River Gorge region, which encompasses Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Nicholas counties.
In looking at the total number of jobs, unemployment rates, workforce participation and income, the state fared worse than the country and the New River Gorge region fared worse than the state but by smaller margins.
To change these figures, Deskins said the region would need to capitalize on economic development opportunities while also investing in its workforce, which has been in decline for almost a decade.
Although the region experienced moderate job growth in the years preceding the pandemic, it’s nowhere near its peak in 2012, when total employment was roughly 57,000.
When the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020, employment in the New River Gorge Region fell by 13 percent, from 51,000 to 45,000. In Raleigh County alone, employers cut 4,000 jobs.
In the past year, regional employment has seen a sharp uptick and is up to roughly 49,000.
While Deskins is predicting employment numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels by the middle or third quarter of next year, he said once those recovery efforts are complete, the forecast employment from 2022 to 2026 is relatively flat.
“This forecast is based on a very, very intense statistical analysis of over 50 pieces of data that characterize the West Virginia economy and patterns that have been shown to exist in those data for years and years,” he said.
One persistent pattern that has plagued West Virginia since the 1970s is labor force participation, Deskins said.
Looking solely at West Virginia's prime working age population, 25-54, West Virginia is dead last among all states with 75.2 percent of that demographic in the workforce. The national average is 82.8 percent.
In total, the state has a workforce participation rate of 55 percent, last among all states and 7 percentage points below the national average.
In the New River Gorge area, labor force participation for people age 16 and up is around 50 percent in Raleigh and Nicholas counties, nearly 47 percent in Fayette County and 44.1 percent in Summers County.
While it may seem that roughly half of the working age population in the region is unwilling to work, Deskins said there are many other factors at play including the lack of education and training, poor health and drug use that are keeping individuals out of the workforce.
West Virginia is once again last when it comes to its percentage of population, 25 years or older, that has earned a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Locally less than half of the population in the region, age 25 and older, has earned a high school diploma and only 16.6 percent has a bachelor’s degree or higher.
“We have people who, I believe, would like to work, would like to contribute, would like to be important contributors to society, but for whatever reason they don’t have the right education ... to really get hired,” he said.
In terms of health, Deskins said West Virginia leads the nation in its mortality rate as well as drug overdose deaths.
Deskins said these three factors – low level of educational attainment, poor health and drug addiction – are keeping people out of the workforce and “making West Virginia less attractive to potential businesses because a business thinks about coming here but can’t find the workers that it needs.”
He also recognized that none of these issues has a quick or easy fix.
However, in order to prevent a stagnant or declining economy, Deskins said West Virginia and the region will need to work on investing in potential workers while simultaneously putting efforts into economic development so that jobs are available to this untapped workforce when it becomes capable of contributing to society.
“They have to kind of go hand-in-hand in some ways,” he said.
Deskins rattled off a number of economic development opportunities for the state and region, including outdoor recreation, remote learning, manufacturing related to chemicals, plastics and aerospace and the investment of federal dollars which are being funneled to the area through a number of programs.
Pointing to the last image of his presentation, which featured a WVU employee climbing Seneca Rocks, Deskins said, “Imagine if we could use these opportunities to change our image away from the negative traditional stereotypes that you think of and imagine if that could become the new image of West Virginia.
"I think it’s a great opportunity and I think it gives me a lot of reason to be excited about developing the economy and improving that trajectory over the long run.”
The economic summit was hosted by the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority in partnership with the WVU College of Business and Economics.