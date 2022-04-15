Los Angeles makeup artist Robbie Miller believes West Virginia is one of the most gorgeous places in the world. Now that New River Gorge National Park and Reserve is a destination, the Oak Hill native wants to train local beauty professionals on airbrushing, the make-up technique that keeps celebrities picture-perfect.
Miller, who is the owner of www.airbrushmasterclass.com, has spent the last decade in L.A. working with celebrity make-up artists and developing his brand.
During Covid, he came back to Oak Hill for tiny house living and to get closer to nature and saw the New River Gorge receive national designation as a federal park.
When brides come to the stunning Gorge for their destination weddings, said Miller, he wants local make-up artists to be prepared with the most advanced techniques. He is offering a course in Airbrush, a technique that he has trained make-up artists to use for Cher, Naomi Campbell, Bette Midler, Barry Manilow and Britney Spears.
“To my knowledge, there are no make-up schools in West Virginia,” said Miller. “When I came back home, the area that I grew up in is now a national park, and it makes me so proud that our little town has that title.
“Destination brides are coming here, and they’re going to be looking for trained make-up artists, especially Airbrush,” he added. “That’s what I teach.
“In large industries, Airbrush has been going for years.
“I want to take what I learned in Hollywood and bring a little bit of Hollywood here.”
Miller traveled the world as global education director for Dinair, teaching make-up artists to do the airbrush technique, which gives the illusion of flawless skin and is “true high-definition” make-up. He said it is 24-hour wear with no touch-ups and that no setting powder is required. It is also rub-resistant, making it perfect for a bride.
Since then, he has developed his own company. His work has appeared in Vogue Italia, and his clients include Mossy native Monte Durham of “Say Yes to the Dress” and entertainers Paula Abdul, Mario Lopez, Master Chef Aaron Sanchez and Dax Sheppard.
“It gives flawless-looking skin and a ’no make-up’ look,” explained Miller. “Celebrities don’t want complimented on their make-up.
“They want comments on their beautiful skin. That’s what Airbrush does.”
Miller said that the class is open to anyone but will be taught from the perspective of “applying make-up to another person.” Those who complete the class will receive a certificate. He suggested that professional stylists, aestheticians, barbers and make-up artists check with their licensing boards to ensure they can legally become certified in the class.
“I want to open people’s minds to a different skills set,” he said. “For barbers coming to this class, it’s going to be beneficial to them because men’s grooming is the fastest-growing sector of the beauty industry.
“Guys want to be pampered and look good now, more than ever, so this is a great class for barbers, too.”
The training will empower makeup artists to offer services for the entire bridal party, including a 72-hour, waterproof tattoo coverage technique.
“If the groom or bride wants their tattoo covered for their big day, they’re going to learn how to do that, too,” noted Miller.
Miller is offering the course, which is usually $900, for $599 at Spa Bliss in Charleston on May 22.
Each participant will receive an airbrush kit valued at $500 and a certificate of completion, along with the eight-hour class on theory and hands-on application.
Registration ends on April 22.
Miller encouraged beauty professionals to visit his website for more information or to call him at 323-831-4000.