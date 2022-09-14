In partnership with Feeding America and local food bank partners, Kroger will be holding peanut butter drives in all of its Mid-Atlantic stores for the fourth year in a row.
The drive began Wednesday and continues through Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Peanut butter is a shelf-stable item among the most-needed for food banks, and it provides an important source of protein for people facing insecurity.
To contribute, customers at Kroger locations can purchase peanut butter and place it in the donation bins at the front of the store. Any brand of peanut butter can be donated, and all donations will benefit the local food bank.
