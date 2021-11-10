Kohl's is offering veterans, active and former military personnel, and their immediate families 30 percent off in-store purchases from Thursday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 14. This special discount is double what Kohl's offers as part of “Military Mondays” — a 15 percent in-store discount for active and former military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families every Monday — all year long.
In addition to discounts, Kohl’s supports members of the military and their families through career opportunities, volunteerism, charitable giving and connections to fellow military personnel through the Kohl’s Veterans Business Resource Group (BRG), which recognizes and celebrates diverse perspectives and fosters an inclusive environment.