Perk Berry, Grand Knight of the Greenbrier Valley Council Knights of Columbus, was floored with the community’s support of the first Tilapia “Walk in and Go” dinner on Friday.
“We were just humbled by the bigger than expected turn out,” he said, noting that the event sold out in the first 55 minutes.
The Knights are supplying the fish dinners on five of the next seven Fridays in Butler Hall at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on West Main St. in White Sulphur Springs.
With the new location for the dinners and the new format of “walk in to go” this year, Berry said, “We just were not prepared for more than 150 meals, but the second week we are doubling the numbers to be prepared to serve.”
Tables available for indoor dining for the “to go” dinnerswere full all evening, Berry said, and the addition of a “drive up” service using four of the parking spaces on Main Street in front of Butler Hal helped move the meals as well.
The dinners will be available on Fridays 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for $13 each or $25 for two.
Proceeds from the dinners fund various youth, community, educational and church projects of the Council in Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas, and eastern Fayette counties.