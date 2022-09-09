The Knights of Columbus from Father Thomas Kerrigan Council 5657 in Beckley will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon until 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at St. Francis de Sales Knights Hall.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate call 304-731-3531 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at the blood drives, donation centers and facilities. Although donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason.
Visit redcrossblood.org for more information and additional donation tips.
