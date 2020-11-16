A German company is investing $8.5 million to expand its Beaver operation in 2021, bringing 21 new jobs to Raleigh County.
Klockner Pentaplast of America, with American headquarters in Gordonsville, Va., is a global manufacturer and one of the leading suppliers of sustainable plastic packaging products, according to the company website.
Since 2000, Klockner has operated from the industrial park at Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Now, following an ambitious program by airport manager Tom Cochran and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher to bring broadband and other infrastructure to the park, Klockner is making a multi-million-dollar investment in Raleigh County.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the news during a video press conference Monday.
"This company is choosing to expand," Justice noted. "It will create 21 new jobs in the Raleigh County area and will bring several million in economic development to West Virginia.
"Twenty years in West Virginia, and they still continue to do business in West Virginia," the governor continued. "Now, they're expanding in West Virginia. There's a lot of good things going on in West Virginia.
"We know that," he added. "A lot of people on the outside are now discovering that West Virginia is the diamond in the rough they've all missed."
Justice thanked Klockner Pentaplast for the two decades that the company has been in the state.
"We thank Klockner. We thank KP for their expansion here in West Virginia and for all the years they've been here."
New River Gorge Regional Development Executive Director Jina Belcher, along with Cochran, played a critical role in developing the expansion, Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver had reported earlier this month.
"We appreciate Klockner and their willingness to expand here in Raleigh County," Belcher said during the Monday conference. "We recognize that the new jobs will not only create a huge economic impact in Raleigh County but the entire New River Gorge region.
"We've had a great relationship with Klockner at their Beaver location for two decades now."
Tolliver thanked Cochran, Belcher and Justice.
In October, Raleigh Commission issued nearly $700,000 in grants for broadband expansion that Justice had helped to provide and that Cochran and Belcher had secured in order to develop the site for business.
"Governor, we have not forgot the grants you gave us for broadband all the way around the airport, which is a tremendous success," Tolliver said. "We appreciate it very much.
"Thank you for what you do for Raleigh County."
KP Films company representative Mark Goynar said that the company has seen growth in the case-ready, fresh protein market, which are the products that will be produced at the Beaver site following the expansion.
"This expansion and multi-million-dollar equipment upgrades will offer some really great products to the market for modified atmosphere packing in the fresh protein space," said Goynar.
He added that the upgrades will allow the company to convert thousands of tons of post-consumer PT flake into high-quality, safe food packaging.
"This is a wonderful announcement of new investment, of new jobs, but it's also further evidence that West Virginia is a player," said C. Edward Gaunch, the state's commerce secretary. "And we're attractive to new job creation."