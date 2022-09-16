Vince Wolf, above, handed Kirk’s Restaurant owner Wayne Rice a good-bye cake on the restaurant’s last day in Hinton Friday.
Rice has owned and run the restaurant for 30 years and said he’s closing because he’s ready to retire and because he can’t find employees.
“It’s something we decided we need to do, but not having the help has really been the deal clincher,” he said.
The restaurant is for sale, and he hopes it will sell and continue to be a fixture in the community as it has been since opening in 1977.
“It’s going to leave a big hole in the community. We didn’t want to do it because of that, but I’m very tired. It would be nice if someone came and took over where we left off.”
