For generations, coal was king of the economy in Wyoming County.
With nearly 90 percent of the county's land owned by out-of-state land-holding companies, that crown seemed secure – no large parcels available for industry development.
Then the bottom seemed to drop out of the coal industry. New environmental regulations designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower natural gas prices along with renewable energy sources all combined to lessen the use of coal.
With coal's decline, the county's population followed, dropping steadily from 1980. In 2010, the population was 23,796 and officials estimated that it would drop to lower than 19,000 with the 2020 census. However, the county's population stood at 21,382 in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
Coal appears to be holding steady as well – at least for now.
With the opening of the Coalfields Expressway in Mullens, a variety of outdoor attractions drawing tourists from across the country, and an upturn in the coal market, the county's economy is also taking a turn for the better.
To continue economic growth, it will take diversification built on a foundation of jobs that pay more than minimum wage, outdoor attractions, improved broadband and other infrastructures, including new four-lane roads and, as in years past, coal.
“Coal is making a comeback of sorts and will surely support the direct hiring, existing and new, of upwards of 1,000 mining jobs for a direct payroll of at least $60 million into our county,” according to state Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming.
“Our future is looking up – despite some tough times remaining,” Stover said.
“Completing the Coalfields Expressway to the Virginia border will also maximize tourism across southern West Virginia,” the senator noted.
“Replacing coal – it seems that everyone wants to do that, or is trying to do that; but coal continues to be needed and it's been a topic of discussion the entire 20 years of my career,” said Christy Laxton, Wyoming County Economic Development Authority executive director.
“Currently a new mine is being built in Itmann. That mine will have many employees with great-paying jobs for many years here in Wyoming County, just like many others have in the past.
“Just this past year, more coal was produced in Wyoming County than had been since 2004, according to recent reports,” Laxton said.
“Even renewable and sustainable technology uses coal.
“Coal isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and I will still be talking about it throughout my entire career. No complaints. Coal has built a lot throughout the entire state of West Virginia, and we are proud of our coal heritage in southern West Virginia,” Laxton emphasized.
“There are several factors that play a key role in economic growth,” Laxton explained. “Tourism is currently playing a key role. The Hatfield McCoy Trail grew exponentially last year and will continue to grow this year.
“Investments continue to happen in Wyoming County to capitalize on the trail system from locals, and those that visit the system and want to have a second home here in Wyoming County, and will rent it to others who want to enjoy the great outdoors.
“Tourists and locals are also capitalizing on the Guyandotte River with kayaking and fishing, along with R.D. Bailey Lake and hiking, biking, and golfing and Twin Falls State Park,” Laxton said. “There are plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities here in Wyoming County.”
“I think tourism is definitely having a favorable impact on the economy in the southern West Virginia coalfields,” emphasized Dewey Houck, Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL) president.
Founded in 2001, RAIL is a volunteer organization working to improve the economic base, social structure, and health of communities in the southern West Virginia coalfields. RAIL is headquartered in the Mullens Opportunity Center, known locally as the MOC.
“I like to think about Mullens as the 'Little City of Trails.' We have the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, a 1,000-mile system that winds through the coalfields; the Coal Heritage (Highway) Trail that is a National Scenic Highway; the Virginian Railway Heritage Trail that extends from Norfolk, Va., to Deep Water, W.Va.; the Great Eastern Trail that extends 1,800 miles from Alabama to New York; and the Guyandotte (River) Water Trail that begins at Stonecoal Junction (between Rhodell and Amigo) and ends 160 miles downstream at the Ohio River.
“All these trails pass the Mullens Opportunity Center and are physical elements that present opportunities for tourism all over Wyoming County,” Houck emphasized.
“I will quickly stress that it is very important that Pineville, Oceana, and all the smaller communities and neighboring counties get involved in the process to become totally successful.”
On a recent evening, Houck said he counted 20 ATVs that were traveling the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.
“The riders were having dinner at Rebel Smokehouse,” Houck said. “In talking with the trail riders, I found that there were two groups, both from different parts of North Carolina. One group was staying in Ashland and the other was staying in Welch... The temperature was 32 degrees and the weekend forecast indicated it would dip to 14 degrees. So this tells us that the Hatfield-McCoy Trails is a year-round tourism draw and we must plan collectively and accordingly.”
“In 2021, Gov. (Jim) Justice opened the Guyandotte River for stocking trout – a first and a plus for attracting fish-loving tourists.
“RAIL has a five-acre park at Stonecoal Junction, which is the beginning of the Guyandotte River and the beginning of the Guyandotte (River) Water Trail – a plus for attracting kayak-loving tourists and fly fishermen,” Houck noted.
Broadband will also play a significant role in business expansion, officials believe.
“Broadband will allow business folks to interact with the market quickly and efficiently and will help businesses to grow,” Stover said. “Its biggest impact will be that we all will be able to reach markets – and from our homes.
“It will be a catalyst of such impact, it will be like pumping oxygen onto a campfire,” Stover said.
“Broadband is important in every economy,” Laxton noted. “You have to have reliable access to have success with future growth and existing industry.
“Expanding broadband capacity and reliability can enhance the opportunity for a business to expand to Wyoming County or for a business to stay in Wyoming County.
“Upgrades in broadband over the last several years have been helpful in Wyoming County,” she said.
The need for both the Coalfields Expressway and the King Coal Highway through the southern counties is critical, Stover noted.
“Both roads will bring more people, more tourism, more businesses,” he said.
“It is imperative that the Coalfields Expressway is completed to the Virginia border.
“Indirectly, lodging and restaurants are growing in number because of the recreational trails and, in Mullens, because of the Coalfields Expressway opening an exit in Mullens,” Stover said. “As the Coalfields Expressway continues (to be extended), the impact will grow. This impact will end up being around $13 billion at least,” Stover noted.
“Our restaurants have minimum wage jobs; but, with the traffic increase, we now have jobs that require higher skills and get higher pay,” noted Jason Mullins, county commission president, who owns two restaurants in the county.
“We need more higher-skilled jobs that pay 'feed the family' type wages,” Mullins emphasized.
“The Coalfields Expressway is going to help bring in manufacturing jobs – the type of business that takes raw material, then ships out a finished product,” Mullins explained. “There are the kinds of companies looking at Wyoming County now. The kind that can create permanent, main-family-income type jobs here.”
Houck said he travels the Coalfields Expressway frequently. “I feel it is offering tourists and others an interstate-quality highway into the center of Wyoming County,” Houck said.
“For Mullens, a huge benefit of the recently opened section of the Coalfields Expressway is providing easy access to two major interstate highways, I-77 going north/south and I-64 going east/west; the two highways coincide in Beckley, just a 20-minute drive away.
“This fact breathes life into salvaging our historic structures that are vital in highlighting coal culture,” Houck said. “Many buildings that once added to the character of the county now stand vacant and need to be rescued.
“For Mullens, the Wyoming Hotel, known for the many famous people who visited there, including President John F. Kennedy, illustrates the salvaging need.
“An example of salvaged success is Wyoming Auto, one of the first Ford dealerships in West Virginia and now Cabins on the Guyandotte, an outstanding facility that will soon be able to accommodate dozens of people.
“The more we can salvage and clean up, the more appealing the coalfields will be to entice some of the thousands and thousands of motorists passing by just 20 minutes away.
“I think Wyoming County has the elements to build a high quality and successful tourist attraction, but we must act soon and take action before destroying the ingredients that make us unique and appealing to, not only tourists and ourselves, but also to sustainable businesses,” Houck said.
“In an article in November, Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia was selected as the 'Top Travel Region' for 2022 by the Lonely Planet Team.
“Those of us living in the coalfields need to do our part and not improperly dispose of trash, help clean up our mess and keep it clean, and take pride in our region,” Houck emphasized.
“While I believe tourism is a way to support sustainable economics, I cannot forget the massive amount of energy that is leaving or will leave West Virginia,” Houck said. “Some time back, I did a modest study of building mini turbine electricity-producing plants utilizing our abundant natural gas, wind, sun, water, and vegetation. At that time, there were two 42-inch, high-pressure gas pipeline proposals to take West Virginia gas out of West Virginia. Probably much of the outgoing gas would be used for generating electricity.
“My suggestion was that West Virginia legislation be enacted that would require the gas producers to use an amount of gas in West Virginia that equaled the amount shipped out by pipeline. Then, insert a stipulation that the gas allocated to West Virginia could not be used in coal-fired plants to replace coal. This may also help West Virginia plants meet their Cap and Trade requirements by investing in a less polluting fuel,” Houck said.
“Small business has always been big business in Wyoming County,” Laxton emphasized. “Because of coal, Wyoming County hasn't had the available property for a huge industry to come in, so small business has been key to economic development.
“When we have a new business come to Wyoming County, whether one job, 10 jobs, 20 jobs, or 100 jobs, it's important to us, and we want that small business to know it.
“Those small businesses are also the ones that support our communities as well,” Laxton noted.
“Although Covid has had an impact on so many, economically and personally, I feel that Wyoming County is doing well,” Laxton said.
“Growth is happening and more is on the horizon.
“Wyoming County has a lot to offer businesses and families when they are looking to move here. We have a great education system, a low cost of living, low crime rates, and many outdoor recreation opportunities,” she said.
“I'm optimistic about Wyoming County,” Mullins emphasized. “There are good things happening everywhere. Tourism is increasing. Coal prices are going up. There are people looking here to put in some type of manufacturing business. There are a lot of positives.”