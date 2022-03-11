Kieschnick promotes blending different schools of thought

“I love teaching so much – like it’s a problem,” Weston Kieschnick confessed to educators from across Wyoming County Tuesday at Wyoming County East High School.
Kieschnick kicked off his 15 years as a high school teacher with a lesson so bad that a male student offered condolences as he left the classroom that day.
However, Kieschnick has redeemed himself over the years and is now one of the most influential educators on the planet. He is an internationally-known speaker – having advised teachers in more than 30 countries and all 50 states, a best-selling author – “Bold School,” TEDx speaker, and creator/host of “Teaching Keating” – one of the most downloaded podcasts for educators and parents on iTunes.
Kieschnick has also worked in collaboration with well-known tech and publishing giants such as Google, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and Apple “to redefine teaching and learning in the digital age,” according to his biography.
Kieschnick’s day-long presentations marked the return of countywide professional development sessions for educators since the Covid-19 pandemic struck more than two years ago.
“We haven’t done this in a long, long time,” Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, said in her opening remarks. “I’m so full of gratitude that we can all get together again – and mask-less,” Cline said to roaring applause.
Part educator, part parent, part keynote speaker, part stand-up comedian, Kieschnick kept the teachers engaged and entertained while providing thought-provoking ideas and information.
“At the heart of every conversation we have today will be kids,” Kieschnick emphasized.
“I take the things I cherish most in my life and turn them over to you for the day,” Kieschnick said of taking his two children to school each morning, “and hope you will return them a little bit better.”
Kieschnick displayed a hand-written letter from Frederick Douglass to President Abraham Lincoln, asking the group to read it. He then reminded them that students of the future may no longer be able to translate the historic letter, in addition to other historic documents such as the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, because cursive writing is not being taught in schools today as it was in the past.
“Danger! Danger! Danger!
“It is a dangerous game when, in the name of innovation, we determine that the skills of our past have no place in our future,” Kieschnick emphasized.
He told the educators that it is time to do away with the “culture of or” and embrace the “culture of and,” by blending “old school” wisdom with “new school” innovations.
Kieschnick said he finds the statement that “Education is broken” to be profoundly insulting.
“Education is not broken,” Kieschnick said. “A lot of systems around education are broken...”
As an example, Kieschnick cited graduation statistics from 1910, when only 8 percent of students graduated from high school.
“And that’s not even 8 percent of all children,” he explained, “that’s 8 percent of the children that we allowed to go to high school.”
All those children were exactly the same – all white and all male, he noted.
In 2011, the U.S. Department of Education began to standardize how graduation rates are measured and determined that the actual graduation rate was 79 percent of all children.
In 2012, the rate was 80 percent, growing to 85 percent by 2017. Most recently, the rate is 88 percent of all children.
“We are educating more children, with greater rigor, from more diverse socio-economic backgrounds than ever before in our history and nobody knows it. Not even us,” he said.
“Education is not broken. Great teaching is not broken,” he emphasized.
Education needs to embrace allowing teachers to transition from “old school” to “new school” and back at will, and it needs to stop allowing those who do not know about education to fix the system, he said.
“Without the wisdom of the wall phone, we’d never get the amazing innovation of the iPhone,” he said. “Without the wisdom of black and white TV, we wouldn’t have virtual reality. Without the wisdom of Encyclopedia Britannica, we wouldn’t have amazing tools like Wikipedia...
“We have to embrace a ‘culture of and.’ Why?
“Because wisdom informs innovation; and, if we abandon the former in pursuit of the latter, we will capture neither. And nowhere is that more true for us than in our children’s classrooms.
“We have to make sure that the wisdom of our past comes with us as we innovate for the future,” he said, adding that it’s important to use innovation to support traditional wisdom in the classroom.
The “culture of or comes from excitement, and excitement leads to poor decision-making,” he said.
“And this is happening in our classrooms. And there is so much to get excited about, but we need to think more purposely,” he said, using a number of tech examples now used in classrooms.
“What am I going to do with (insert tech tool here) tomorrow?
“That phrase, right there, is responsible for the death of more great teaching than any other since the dawn of the one-room school.
“In that moment, what becomes the focus in that classroom? Technology.
“In order to embrace a ‘culture of and,’ we have to adopt new mindsets about things that are old and things that are new. We can’t be so quick to throw away the old in favor of the new...
“Learning is king. Growth is the queen. Cool is the court jester and the jester is technology. The jester has value, but don’t put the court jester in charge of the kingdom.”
Kieschnick also outlined strategies – learning outcomes, strategies, tools, and planning for success – for great teaching and getting students to do more.
To end the morning session, Kieschnick shared a story about his boyhood home being ripped apart by floodwaters. As the water enveloped the house and the basement walls crumbled, his mother told him to get one thing from his room before they abandoned the house. He grabbed an old toy car because it was in easy reach. When his mother saw it tucked under his arm, she began to cry. Despite its scarred and battered shell, the toy had been passed down through several generations of the family and held tremendous sentimental value for her.
When students leave school, Kieschnick emphasized, they should “leave with something of value under their arm.”