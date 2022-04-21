Registration is now open for Carnegie Hall’s 29th annual Kids' College, which will be held 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on July 11-15 and July 18-22.
This year’s program is open to rising second through seventh-grade students.
Kids' College is a unique opportunity for children to expand their artistic and scientific horizons. All classes, taught by trained teaching artists, are held in Carnegie Hall. Children can take classes in pottery, origami, baking, leather craft, cooking, fashion, music, theatre, felting, and more.
Cost of Kids’ College is $150 per week. Children can choose to take up to five different arts and science classes per day. Scholarships are available thanks to United Way of Greenbrier Valley and individual donors. To apply, indicate you would like a scholarship application when you enroll your child.
Class sizes are limited. Register at www.carnegiehallwv.org. For more information, contact Education Director Harmony Flora at 304-645-7917.