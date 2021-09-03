Kids Classic ready for 28th annual run

Beckley’s 28th Annual Kids Classic Festival starts Sunday and runs through Sept. 11 under the theme “Patriotic – American Strong” as the nation observes the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Scheduled activities include:
Sunday, Sept. 5
• Beckley Little League Activities: Home Run Derby (ages 8 & up, $5) begins at 7 p.m.
• Soccer Kicking Contest by SSHS Soccer Boosters (age 8-18, $5), 7:30 p.m.
• Cheerleading Demo, 8 p.m.
• Fire Twirling Demo, 8:45 p.m.
• Fireworks Display at 9 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 6
• McManus Trail – Kids’ Bike/Car/Wheels Show, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Bring your battery-operated or pedal car, bicycle, tricycle, wagon, scooter or stroller to the Art Park by the Third Avenue parking lot. Registration runs from 5:30 to 6 p.m., with awards at 6:30 p.m. at the patriotic-themed decorating station.
• Raleigh County Library Story Walk and Trail Scavenger Hunt with McDonalds, 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday-Saturday, Sept. 7-11
• Leisure Lanes - One free game of bowling and shoe rental per child when accompanied by a paying adult, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., call for lane availability 304-253-7328
Tuesday, Sept. 7
• Build with us at Raleigh County Library, 3 to 5 p.m. Pick out the mini building block kit you would like to create and keep. Decorate some fun building block glasses and enjoy some sweet block treats. No registration required, limited supplies.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
• The Pottery Place special – buy one, get one one-half off
Thursday, Sept. 9
• Youth Disc Golf instruction with Active SWV, 4:30 p.m., WVU Tech Disc Golf Course
• Pickleball serving, receiving, forehand, and selfie contests at New River Park courts (ages 8 and up), 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
• Crescendo House – Instrument Exploration in the Kindermusik room, 4 to 6 p.m., Ragland Road
Friday, Sept. 10
• Youth Museum & Exhibition Mine, 6 to 8 p.m. See FunnyBones Balloon and Magic Show at the amphitheater, 6 to 7 p.m. Inside the Youth Museum: Thomas and Friends Along the Rail Exhibit & Planetarium Shows; Exhibition Mine - Underground Mine tours; admission inside Youth Museum & mine tour – $5
• Saturday, Sept. 11
• 9/11 memorial event, Jim Word Memorial Park, 9:30 a.m.
• Kids Fest Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main and Fayette streets plus the Federal Plaza on Heber Street.
• Various booths, games activities and food vendors.
• Beckley Fire Department’s Junior Firefighters Challenge
• United Bank Carnival Showcase (game wrist band - $5 to play games, $5 to spin the prize wheel)
• Festival parade at 11 a.m., with children’s characters, bagpipers, marching bands, teams and more. Theme: America Strong
• After the parade: youth performers at courthouse steps
• Bookmobile, selfies with characters, and visit booths
• Evening, 9/11 Parade of Lights. Watch the lights of emergency vehicles as they cruise from Independence High School at dusk along W.Va. 16 (Robert C. Byrd Drive) to downtown and back on Byrd Drive to Epling Stadium on Ragland Road.