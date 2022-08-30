Organizers of Beckley’s 29th Annual Kids Classic Festival say the week-long festival has activities for kids of all ages to enjoy from an aerial circus, contests, booths, games, parades, entertainment and more.
The festivities will kick off on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, with Kids Day at New River Park, a new addition to the festival said, Jill Moorefield, Beckley Events director.
Moorefield said the main attraction for Kids Day will be an aerial circus act by the Cincinnati Circus, which will have three 30-minute shows at 11:30 a.m., 12:24 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the park.
Moorefield said Cincinnati Circus’ aerial act was a hit back in 2020 when they were only able to offer drive-in shows due to Covid concerns.
“The parents really appreciated having something for kids to do so we thought we'd bring it back,” she said. “And this time they won't have to stay with their car; they can enjoy the whole park.”
In between the performances, Moorefield said there will be plenty to do at the park including a foam machine that kids can enjoy from noon to 1 p.m. as well as a bounce house, games and meet-and-greets with a mermaid and Superman characters.
The Patriot Wood Wagon will be on hand selling the classic cookout foods.
“If people don't want to have a cookout at their home on Labor Day, come on out to New River Park because they'll be selling hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecues, pretzels, nachos, snow cones and things like that,” Moorefield said. “And you can just have it there and you can enjoy seeing the Cincinnati Circus and all the other fun activities.”
Also taking place Monday is the Kids’ Car, Bike & Wheels Show. Registration for this starts at 1:30 p.m.
Moorfield said a festival favorite, the Kids Classic Home Run Derby, has been moved to the beginning of the festival and will take place Monday at Beckley Little League. Registration for the derby begins at 5:30 p.m. with a 6 p.m. start time for the first pitch.
The derby entry fee is $5 per person with half off the fee going back to the winners from age divisions which start at 8 years of age.
Moorefield said she expects the circus and the derby to attract just as many adults as kids.
“We probably have as many adults that enter the home run derby as we have kids; it may be even more. It’s just something fun,” she said.
During the week, Moorefield said several businesses will be offering children discounts as well as kid-themed activities.
Moorefield said the purpose of the festival is to celebrate kids while also bringing the community together.
“We just want to show that Beckley cares about the kids and youth, and we try to just celebrate them with some affordable entertainment and activities for our youth and families,” she said.
While she has some part to play in nearly every event that takes place in Beckley, Moorefield said the Kids Classic Festival is always her favorite.
“It's just a great way to pull the community together and hopefully give hope and some fun for children and their families,” she said.
Moorefield said she’s helped in the planning of the festival since it was started in 1994 by former Beckley Councilwoman Madrith Chambers, who passed away in December.
“(Chambers) was proud of the event and took a lot of joy in knowing that it continued even when her health didn't allow her to participate,” Moorefield said.
Chambers’ legacy will be remembered during the festival’s parade, which takes place at the end of the festival with the awarding of the “Founders Trophy.”
Named to honor Chambers, the festival’s founder, the trophy will be awarded to the best parade entry.
The Kids Classic Festival Street Fair and Parade is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and will include a variety of booths offering everything from games to food.
The Kids Classic Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and will feature children’s characters, bands, teams, walking units and floats.
Moorfield said there is still space for local schools, teams and other youth organizations that would like to participate in the parade. To register, go to the city’s website beckley.org and click on Beckley Events, or call 304-256-1776 for more information.
The festival’s final activity will be the annual 9-11 Parade of Lights on Sunday, Sept. 11. Emergency vehicles from around the area will gather at Independence High School and make their way to Epling Stadium at dusk. The annual Parade of Lights has happened for many years in memory of the 9-11 attacks and to honor local emergency heroes.
Other scheduled activities include:
Tuesday-Saturday, Sept. 6-10
Leisure Lanes - One free game of bowling and shoe rental per child when accompanied by a paying adult, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., call for lane availability 304-253-7328.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Raleigh County Library Dinosaur Discovery event from 3 to 5 p.m. Participants may choose between a dinosaur dig kit or a Lego dinosaur build kit while enjoying a collection of dinosaur-themed books.
Raleigh County Library Story Walk/Trail Scavenger Hunt with McDonalds from 5 to 7 p.m., near McManus Trail shelter by McDonalds on Prince Street
Stand Up Paddleboarding at Lake Stephens with Active Southern West Virginia from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Stop by the Beckley Art Center from 4 to 6 p.m. to paint rocks and create a colorful Cyanotype.
Thursday, Sept. 8
The Pottery Place will host a painting party beginning at 5 pm. The cost is $10. Only 25 spaces are available. To pre-register call 304-253-8777.
The Sunset/Full Moon Group Walk and Bike Ride with Active Southern WV will take place along the McManus Trail. Meet at 7 p.m. at Art Park on Third Avenue. Bikes can be checked out at the Welcome Center starting at 6:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
The Youth Museum and Exhibition Mine - FunnyBones Magic Show & Balloons from 6 to 7 p.m. at the amphitheater. Inside the Youth Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. a new exhibit, Toys: The Inside Story, plus planetarium shows and exhibition mine tours. Admission for inside the Youth Museum & the Mine Tour is $5.
