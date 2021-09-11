Beckley’s 28th Annual Kids Classic Festival came to a close Saturday night following a week of kid-friendly activities.
Saturday’s event included a street fair in Beckley’s downtown area, which had a number of booths for games, activities and food.
This year the theme of the festival was “Patriotic – American Strong” since the final day of the festival fell on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Closing out the festival was the Parade of Light, which featured first responder vehicles from across the area. The parade is in remembrance of the first responders who perished as a result of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.