A Kentucky man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in Parkersburg and elsewhere.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Robert Sanders Jr., 31, of Ashland, Ky., admitted to supplying Matthew Edward Depew and Carlo Ramsey with methamphetamine that was then re-distributed by Depew and Ramsey in the Parkersburg area between June and September 2021. Depew previously admitted to acquiring several pounds of methamphetamine on consignment from Sanders and distributing it to third-party customers.
Sanders pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as at least five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine.
Depew, Carlo Ramsey, Floyd Dermonta Ramsey, Era Dawn Corder and Ambera Roberts previously pleaded guilty to felony charges in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, as a result of a nearly year-long investigation dubbed “Long Time Coming.” All defendants are awaiting sentencing. The investigation also resulted in more than a dozen arrests on state criminal complaints in Wood County.
Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe is handling the prosecution.