William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for wire fraud. Hurst was also ordered to pay $35,218 in restitution to his eight victims.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Hurst falsely agreed to build pole barns for a pair of residents in Putnam and Jackson counties in March 2021. Hurst received checks as down payments totaling $10,186. Hurst admitted that he cashed or deposited the checks at area banks for his personal use, with no intention of building either barn.
Hurst further admitted that between February 22, 2021, and March 23, 2021, he similarly scammed six other property owners in Ona and Lesage, Cabell County; Charleston, Kanawha County; Coolville and Willow Wood, Ohio; and South Shore, Kentucky. Hurst agreed to build a pole barn or other structure in each instance, but never began any work or bought any needed supplies. These residents paid Hurst a total of $25,032, which he kept for himself. Hurst eventually stopped communicating with the victims.
● ● ●
Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank fraud and aggravated identify theft, after obtaining or attempting to obtain $17,550 using stolen checkbooks and driver’s licenses at West Virginia banks.
According to court records, Wells wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook and cashed it at a bank in Mount Hope by presenting a stolen driver’s license on October 19, 2020. Wells admitted to obtaining the stolen license and checkbook some time prior to October 19, 2020.
Wells further admitted to cashing three additional checks totaling $7,400 from the stolen checkbook on October 19, 2020. Wells used the same stolen driver’s license to cash the stolen checks at banks in Beaver and Beckley, and a different stolen driver’s license to cash the third stolen check at a Montgomery bank.
Wells admitted to unsuccessfully attempting to cash a $2,650 check from the stolen checkbook while using one of the stolen driver’s licenses at a Charleston bank on October 20, 2020. Wells also admitted to attempting to cash a $2,300 stolen check at a Beckley bank and attempting to withdraw $2,500 by presenting a stolen driver’s license at a Summersville bank on November 23, 2020. Both attempts were unsuccessful.
Wells is scheduled to be sentenced on November 16 and faces a maximum penalty of 32 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $1,250,000 fine.
● ● ●
A Huntington man were sentenced Wednesday to six years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area.
According to court records, Marvin Jerome Calvin, 41, admitted that he sold approximately 1.8 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Huntington on July 6, 2020.
Calvin further admitted that he distributed cocaine base, also known as “crack,” to a confidential informant on June 25 and 26, 2020.
On August 6, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Calvin’s residence in Huntington and recovered approximately 1.6 grams of cocaine. Calvin admitted that he intended to sell the cocaine.
Calvin pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl.
The case is the result of a long-term investigation that disrupted the DTO and its distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and crack. All 18 defendants have pleaded guilty.
● ● ●
Bobby James Mitchell, 42, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced Wednesday to six years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and violating his supervised release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 11, 2021, a Hurricane Police officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Mitchell on Interstate 64 in Putnam County. Mitchell admitted that the officer found 499 pills containing approximately 54 grams of fentanyl in the vehicle. Mitchell further admitted that he intended to sell the fentanyl.
Mitchell was previously convicted of distributing heroin in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on November 21, 2016. Today’s prison sentence includes one year and one month for committing crimes while on supervised release.
