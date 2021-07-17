Sassy Scissors in Alderson is under new ownership.
Katie Piner purchased the full-service cosmetology business at 101 Clay St. from longtime owner Donna Sims earlier this summer, according to a news release issued by Alderson Main Street.
A graduate of the Little French Beauty Academy in Princeton, Sims opened the shop in 1981. Now, after 40 years of serving clients in the building she had constructed for her business, Sims is retiring.
“It is bittersweet to be leaving,” she said in the release. “I want to thank all those who used my services over the years. But you could not be in better hands. I hope you will support Katie like you have supported me.”
Piner, a 2019 graduate of the cosmetology training program at New River Community and Technical College, will continue to offer hairdressing services, as well as manicures, pedicures, facials, waxing and spray tans in her green and white Clay Street shop. She plans to add massage services later, according to Main Street’s release.
“I am really excited to start this business in my home town,” Piner said. “Donna used to cut my hair when I was little, and now I am the owner. It is hard to believe.”
Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of June for the new owner of Sassy Scissors.
“We are so happy to have this business transition to a new owner,” Lohmeyer said. “We wish Katie every success.”
Business hours at the shop are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to make an appointment, call Piner at 304-445-2667.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com