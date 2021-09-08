Kaplan family establishes BAF fund aimed at reading

Dr. Seth and Mrs. LaRinda Kaplan have established the Kaplan Family Fund for Learning Disabilities in Southern West Virginia to support educators pursuing training in reading programs with a focus on dyslexia methodologies.
The fund will pay for training provided by Lindamood-Bell and Marshall University’s H.E.L.P Center reading programs that focus on children with dyslexia. Initially, the grant will support educators with a minimum of two years’ teaching experience in McDowell, Wyoming, Mingo and Raleigh counties of West Virginia, but the Kaplans hope the fund will one day grow to the point it can serve other areas of the Appalachian Mountains as well.
The Kaplan family does not call West Virginia home; however, their connections to the area go back to LaRinda’s grandmother. LaRinda noted, “My grandmother’s family is from the southern West Virginia area and the stories she shared with me of the area made us start our journey towards the Beckley Area Foundation. After much thought and research, we decided that the Beckley Area Foundation would be the best choice to help us administer the fund.”
Dyslexia training is near to the family’s heart because of their daughter, Olivia’s, dyslexia diagnosis.
Olivia helped the family with research for the fund and discovered that Marshall University is one of the top schools in the country for helping students with learning disabilities. Now the entire family is among the Thundering Herd’s biggest fans.
Dr. and Mrs. Kaplan explained their desire to create this fund: “We started this fund for teachers because we wanted every child who has dyslexia to be able to attend their local school and receive the best education possible.
After our daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia, we searched for a school that could offer her the help she needed to succeed. Even though we lived in a major metropolitan area, there were very few people highly trained to help children with dyslexia.
After several years of watching her struggle, we decided to move her to a school that focused on helping children with dyslexia. Unfortunately, our choice meant that we had to separate our family during the school year. We enrolled her in a school whose approach is that every teacher needs to be trained in identifying students with potential learning disabilities and helping the students reach their maximum capabilities.
We are excited to report that Olivia is reaching her full potential and being challenged to learn subjects that can be considered ‘out of reach’ for children with learning differences.
After discovering how well a school with highly trained educators can teach students with learning disabilities, we decided that every child should have this opportunity, regardless of where they attend school. By setting up an educational fund to train teachers in identifying and educating children with dyslexia, our hope is that no one has to leave their hometowns or separate their families because of their learning differences.”
Seth is a gastroenterologist in Raleigh, N.C., where he has practiced since 2000. His academic interest includes colon cancer prevention and new diagnostic tools and therapies for irritable bowel syndrome. LaRinda holds a B.A. degree in communications from Belmont University and a M.S. degree in business management from Salve Regina University.
Over the past 25 years LaRinda has worked in public affairs focusing on matters of health care, public safety, and education with legislative and governmental agencies.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Kaplan Family Fund” in the memo to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801, or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
About Beckley Area Foundation
Beckley Area Foundation exists to inspire and facilitate generous charitable giving that advances our community. Through strategic and responsive grant-making, BAF supports organizations and programs that create long-term solutions to the most pressing needs in our community. For more information about BAF, call 304-253-3806 or visit bafwv.org.