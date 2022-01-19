BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s (BVCTC) K9 Train-the-Trainer students recently took a trip to the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearm’s (ATF) Canine Training Center in Front Royal, Virginia.
Established in 1996, ATF’s national canine division is the leading federal authority for explosives and accelerant detection canines for law enforcement and military organizations.
Jan Hensley, Director of Lifelong Learning at BVCTC said the field trip was a great opportunity for their specialists to reinforce what the students have been learning during their classes on campus.
Students were given a tour of the training facility and observed demonstrations educating them in various techniques on how to train canines to detect firearms, explosives, etc.
With the capabilities of detecting 19,000 different explosive compounds, the ATF National Canine program is the only scientifically based canine program in the world operated by law enforcement.
“We got to see their impeccably clean kennels, on-site veterinary hospital, and training areas,” said Hannah Kincaid, second-year K9 student. "We talked to some of their trainers and learned what qualities they look for in their Labrador Retrievers for firearm, explosives, and arson detection dogs. We received a look into a part of how dogs aid the government agents in keeping American citizens protected."
BridgeValley’s K9 Train-the-Trainer program will provide students with hands-on experience working with different breeds of canines while educating students in the different canine behavioral tendencies.
For more information on BridgeValley’s K9 Train-the-Trainer program, please contact Jan Hensley at Jan.Hensley@bridgevalley.edu.