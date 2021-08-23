PRINCETON — A juvenile has been charged and taken into custody after a shooting incident Sunday evening in Princeton that injured three other juveniles, none life-threatening.
West Virginia State Police Trooper First Class K.A. Filer said the shooting occurred at the Roundhouse Mobile Home Park near North Wickham Street.
“There was an altercation between numerous subjects, many of whom were juveniles,” he said. “One juvenile produced a handgun and began firing.”
Filer said three people were hit, and two were transported to Princeton Community Hospital with non-life threatening injures.
“After we arrived on the scene, the male juvenile was taken into custody and charged,” he said.
Filer said no further information can be released at this time because the subject is a juvenile.