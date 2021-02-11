Gov. Jim Justice's proposed budget calls for funding of a long-promised veterans' nursing home in Raleigh County.
Justice presented the budget to state lawmakers Thursday morning. In it, Justice requests a one-time budget bill appropriation of $7 million and a one-time Surplus General Revenue supplemental appropriation of $8.5 million.
Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, had said Wednesday night that he hoped the nursing home, which was promised in 2016 by lawmakers, would be a priority in the governor's budget. On Thursday morning, Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, reported that Justice had included the proposed funding.
The late West Virginia Department of Veterans' Assistance Cabinet Secretary Dennis Davis, who passed away in January, told The Register-Herald in October 2019 that the facility is a projected $40 million construction on 17 acres near Pinecrest Industrial Park.
Davis said the state had to raise 35 percent for federal agencies to contribute the remainder.
"A lot of our attention is focused on the legislature here in Charleston," Davis said then. "We're not sure when they'll be forthcoming, but we hope it will be sooner, rather than later."
The only money the agency currently has for the project is from a 2016 fireworks law that made it legal for West Virginia businesses to sell Class C fireworks, which are the type of aerial fireworks already available in surrounding states, Del. Brandon Steele had reported.
As part of the 2016 law, lawmakers imposed a statewide 12 percent excise tax, called the Fireworks Safety Fee, on fireworks and mandated a $1,000 registration fee to businesses that sold them.
Under state code, three-quarters of all fees and taxes collected were to be placed in the Veterans' Facility Support Fund. The money was earmarked for building a VA nursing home in Beckley and maintaining an existing VA nursing home in Clarksburg. In 2012, West Virginia Veterans' Council members reported that it cost $12 million to operate the Clarksburg facility.
Veterans' Museum Director Ron Hedrick has been a longtime supporter of the project.
"The governor's announcement is great news and will go a long way to making this become a reality," said Hedrick. "With a rapidly aging veterans population, the need for a home dedicated to veterans could not be more valuable and appreciated."
Hedrick said the 120-bed veterans' nursing home in Clarksburg is filled and has a waiting list.
Hedrick, who also manages a construction company, said he recently finished a 47-bed facility remodel and addition project at the Martinsburg VAMC, and the project was $7.5 million.
"To build a completely new 60-bed facility would easily triple that cost," he offered. "I hope this announcement will spur further interest at both the state and federal levels to secure all of the needed funds to build and then operate the facility, no matter what size it eventually is.
"I say, 'Thank you, Governor Justice, for the continued support of our greatest citizens, our veterans!'"
Sen. Roberts said on Thursday that he believes legislators will approve the expenditure for the nursing home.
"The budget has to go through both the House and Senate finance committees, where it will be reworked somewhat (especially the income tax part)," he explained, referring to Gov. Justice's plan to cut the state income tax by half for most West Virginia workers. "It is my understanding that House Speaker (Roger Hanshaw), Senate President (Craig) Blair, and both finance chairs are in favor of the funding for the nursing home.
"I believe we will finally make this years-long dream a reality."
Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver reacted to the budget plan Thursday morning by saying the project funding is "long overdue."
"This really makes my day," added Tolliver. "It's another exciting project the governor has done for Raleigh County."