Jim Justice will take more time to disclose his finances to the U.S. Senate.
Financial disclosures with the Senate are mandatory for members and candidates. Justice has now had 121 days since he first announced running for Senate — or 103 days since his Senate financial report was first due.
His campaign, on Friday evening, said he’ll need more time because his finances are complicated.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/26/justice-will-take-more-time-for-his-u-s-senate-financial-disclosure/
