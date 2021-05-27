Justice: "We are going to make a few West Virginians millionaires"

CHARLESTON — West Virginia will join several other states in having a lottery to give away prizes and cash to those who have been fully vaccinated.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Thursday the drawings will start June 20 and include making a few residents millionaires.
“We are giving away college scholarships for kids, trucks (10 Rocky Ridge F-150s)…” he said. “We are going to make a few West Virginians millionaires.”
Drawings will be held for many other prizes, he said, and anyone who has been fully vaccinated will be eligible.
Justice said once the drawings start on June 20 they will continue, trying to entice residents to get vaccinated.
“I don’t see any absolute way we in West Virginia need to stand back and allow Ohio to dominate the news,” he said of Ohio’s vaccine lottery plan, which is also giving away millions of dollars.
After Ohio started the lottery, five drawings for $1 million, the vaccination rate went up 28 percent, according to media reports.
Justice said the rules and more details of West Virginia's vaccine lottery will be revealed on Tuesday.
It’s all about getting shots in arms, he said, as the state is struggling to bring people in for the vaccine.
Justice said the lottery and all the prizes will create the motivation for people to get shots by the time the drawings start June 20.
“Don’t wait,” he said, because there will be a rush on June 20 to get vaccinated.
Prizes will be paid for with money from last year's CARES Act, he said.
A program to urge residents 16 to 35 years old to get vaccinated started last month, with those fully vaccinated receiving either a $100 gift card or savings bond.
Justice said that, so far, more than 20,000 residents in that age group have registered for the $100. To register, go to governor.wv.gov.
As of Thursday, 57.2 percent of state residents 12 and over have had at least one dose and the goal is to have that number at 65 percent or more by June 20, which is also the date the state mask mandate ends for everyone.
New positive cases statewide have been dropping and stood at 5,099 Thursday.
Justice said it is the lowest that number has been since Oct. 29 last year.
“We continue to trend in a positive direction (in COVID numbers),” said retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, but vaccinations are moving very slowly.
Hoyer said there is no way to know when the next variants are coming or other challenges, so getting the vaccination remains crucial.
But the task force remains aggressive, he added.
“We are going anywhere and everywhere,” he said, adding that even if 10 people get vaccinated at a clinic it’s worth it.