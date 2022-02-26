Gov. Jim Justice expressed concern and support for the people of Ukraine during his pandemic briefing Friday but also said it should be a wake-up call for the country to become energy independent.
“We offer our prayers,” he said, referring to the situation in Ukraine, a country being bombarded with Russia’s far superior forces. “It is really, really, really sad.”
Justice said what Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to do is reestablish the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, of which Ukraine was a part until 1991.
A “marriage” between China and Russia could make matters worse, he added. “This thing could get really bad. It’s dangerous.”
Justice said it is time to “encompass” all forms of energy and the Biden administration needs to do a “reset” on fossil fuels because the Russian aggression shows how energy can be “weaponized.”
Energy independence means using coal and gas and all forms of energy to reach a point of independence, he said.
“This country needs to be totally energy independent. Without any question, if it were, we would feel better, stronger and better off.”
Justice said the American people would understand an energy reset that maximizes the uses of fossil fuel reserves, with renewable energy still pursued.
Climate change can be solved in a “smart, scientific way,” he said, “but let’s be energy independent first.”
Justice said the natural gas pipeline (Mountain Valley Pipeline) should be finished in West Virginia, as well as the Keystone Pipeline in the West.
Some “very bad actors” are out there, he said of people like Putin, who can pose threats to energy supplies in the world, which makes energy independence crucial.
It is also not the time to “throw rocks,” he said, but to work together.
At the same time, renewable energy sources continue to be pursued.
Justice said he met Friday morning with people from the energy industry along with U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to discuss locating a “hydrogen hub” in West Virginia.
Hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen atoms.
The hydrogen reacts with oxygen across an electrochemical cell similar to that of a battery to produce electricity, water, and small amounts of heat.
Manchin has been touting hydrogen as a clean energy source for several years.
Capito said in a recent interview she also thinks now is the time to pursue energy independence.
“It was a good first meeting,” Justice said, adding that the work will continue to try to get a hub in the state.
The facility, which would be one of several regional hubs around the country, would be financed through $9.5 billion allocated via the U.S. Department of Energy by the infrastructure bill.
“I know we can win,” he said. “We can solve those problems.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com