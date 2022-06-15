West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent for May, the lowest the rate has been for am eighth consecutive month.
“We just keep pouring it on in West Virginia, month after month, and I couldn’t be more proud,” Gov. Justice said. “Who would have ever thought that not only would we set a new all-time record for lowest unemployment in state history, but we’d keep breaking that record every month for two-thirds of a year straight. It truly is unbelievable, but the numbers don’t lie.”
The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 500 in May, while total employment grew by 1,700 over the month.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 25 straight months.
For the 18th time in the past 25 months, West Virginia’s unemployment rate was lower than the national unemployment rate.
“On a national level, our country’s economy has certainly faced its share of issues lately. But in West Virginia, we are knocking it out of the park.” Gov. Justice said.