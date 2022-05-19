Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.6 percent for April, breaking the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate in state history for the seventh consecutive month.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased every month for two years straight – a total of 24 consecutive months – according to accounting in the governor’s office.
The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 700 in April, while total employment grew by 1,000 over the month.